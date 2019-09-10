MUSE Global Announces First School Franchise Located in the San Francisco Bay Area

The news comes on the heels of last week's premiere of The Game Changers . The Camerons served as executive producers of the "revolutionary documentary about meat, protein, and strength," following an elite group of athletes tapping into the power of plant-based fuel. Suzy Amis Cameron's book, OMD: The Simple, Plant-Based Program to Save Your Health, Save Your Waistline, and Save the Planet , promotes this notion among families everywhere looking to live more consciously through food.

The OMD (One Meal A Day) philosophy, conceptualized by MUSE Global CEO Jeff King, is a core tenant of MUSE School's commitment to environmentalism, and a driving force behind the organization's decision to expand its operations globally. MUSE School offers 100% organic, plant-based lunch programs and specialized courses such as Seed-to-Table, encouraging students to be more environmentally attuned.

The new location will also stand as the second PCM (Process Communication Model) school in the world, the first being MUSE School's flagship in Calabasas, Calif. PCM is a tool that enables MUSE educators to be more individualized and effective by engaging with students' unique personality types and communication styles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Goly and John Casey to the MUSE family," said Rebecca Amis, Co-Founder and President of MUSE Global. "Their commitment to fostering environmentally and socially conscious youth, paired with a proximity to one of the most forward-thinking cities in the world, make them ideal owners of the first MUSE Global School franchise."

Goly Casey is currently the Owner and Director of a family-owned, private preschool in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Whole child wellness has always been a central theme in my philosophy toward education," said Goly Casey. "MUSE's focus on imparting their core pillars of sustainability, self-efficacy, communication, academics, and passion-based learning brings a structure that is completely in alignment with the values I've always held."

Her husband, John Casey, is the Senior Manager for Partner Education and Consumer Engagement at a major tech company, connecting brand advocates with novel technology through educational content.

"My wife and I have always felt compelled to help inspire our community to think critically about the planet, and our respective role in protecting it," said John Casey. "Now, by opening our own MUSE Global School, we'll be able to bring a proven education model that fosters true sustainability natives."

The school's specific location will be announced in the coming months, and is scheduled to open in September of 2020.

About MUSE Global

MUSE Global is an international child-centered education system offering effective, innovative and passion-based learning experiences within a plant-based, sustainable environment. Founded in 2006 as MUSE School by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, the school quickly grew to two campuses and has now relaunched as MUSE Global, an international franchise system dedicated to sharing its vision of educating and inspiring our future leaders to live consciously with themselves, with one another and with the planet. To learn more about MUSE Global, enrollment and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/ .

