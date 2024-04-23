MUSE Global School - Calabasas Wins Title of Greenest Kitchen in the United States

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzy Amis Cameron's MUSE Global School, renowned for its commitment to environmental sustainability, has clinched three prestigious food service operation awards from The Green Restaurant Association. The accolades include the 2024 Greenest Restaurant Award, the 2024 Sustainable Food Award, and the Greenest K-12 Award.

MUSE Global School - Pre-K through 12th Grade Education - Campus Tour

Nestled in the serene landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains, the MUSE Global Kitchen serves as the vibrant heart of the innovative, holistic 22-acre campus. Under the guidance of Head Chef Robin Swallow, the plant-based kitchen caters to students from Early Childhood through 12th grade and the school's staff. Diverging from conventional school fare, MUSE offers a delectable array of plant-based dishes, such as biscuits and gravy, mac & cheese, chow mein, chocolate chip banana bread, and more. Notably, the kitchen sources its produce from the lush garden beds on campus, fostering a sustainable food cycle.

Expressing her pride in leading such a progressive institution, Head of School Suzanne McClure remarked, "I'm deeply honored to helm a school that prioritizes the well-being of our students and the planet. At MUSE Global School, our mission is to instill conscious living within our youth, fostering a profound connection with themselves, their peers, and the environment. These awards affirm our unwavering commitment to this mission and vision." Parents actively choose MUSE Global School for their children because it focuses on providing organic and nutritious daily meals. Curious families are encouraged to experience the unique atmosphere of MUSE by attending the upcoming open house on May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am. To register, please visit www.museglobalschoolca.com.

About MUSE Global School - Calabasas

Situated amidst the breathtaking scenery of the Santa Monica Mountains, MUSE Global School - Calabasas epitomizes innovative, holistic education through its environment and ethos. With sustainable garden beds, solar sunflowers, and an onsite swimming pool, the campus inspires students to explore their passions. Additionally, students have access to a diverse range of after-school enrichment programs, including performing arts, plant-based cooking, visual arts, and more.

Spanning from Early Childhood Education to 12th grade, students at MUSE Global School - Calabasas are guided by the 5 Pillars: Academics, Passion-Based Learning, Sustainability, Communication, and Self-Efficacy. What sets MUSE apart is its focus on holistic development, providing students with a comprehensive schedule of weekly specialist classes, opportunities to pursue their interests, and a rigorous academic curriculum aligned with standards. Remote learning options are also available for students.

MUSE Global School - Calabasas is currently accepting enrollment applications for Fall 2024. For more information, please visit www.museglobalschoolca.com to apply.

Media Contact

Julie Parnell

[email protected]

(281) 770-6166

SOURCE MUSE Global School - Calabasas