Muse Health Hand Sanitizer Announces winners Of #HandsOnMovement

VALENCIA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Muse Health announces the seven winners of its #HandsOnMovement, a nationwide campaign celebrating and rewarding those who have mobilized in the wake of adversity to help others in their communities.

With the help of seven social media influencers, Muse Health received an array of inspiring stories about the good work of everyday people taking matters into their own hands to help others in a time of great need. Among the submissions, these seven stood out:

New Jersey resident Jaclyn Finger raised $4000 in the form of gift cards, from local small businesses, to give to 80 ICU nurses in Monmouth County , as part of a program called #GoInYourPurseForANurse ( Purse for a Nurse )

resident raised in the form of gift cards, from local small businesses, to give to 80 ICU nurses in , as part of a program called #GoInYourPurseForANurse ( ) Margaret O'Keeffe helped register 300 elderly veterans and others in her Long Island community for COVID vaccinations.

helped register 300 elderly veterans and others in her Long Island community for COVID vaccinations. Los Angeles entrepreneur, Talia Boone , founded Postal Petals , which ships bunches of farm fresh flowers directly to their clients to create their own DIY flower arrangements.

entrepreneur, , founded , which ships bunches of farm fresh flowers directly to their clients to create their own DIY flower arrangements. Kendra Richardson opened Funky Town Fridge, a community-driven, mutual-aid fridge to help feed families impacted by the devastating winter storms in Fort Worth, Texas .

opened a community-driven, mutual-aid fridge to help feed families impacted by the devastating winter storms in . Brooklyn resident Myles Smutney launched North Brooklyn Free Store s which are filled with high-need items from clothing to housewares to school supplies - all donated by neighbors for neighbors in need.

resident launched s which are filled with high-need items from clothing to housewares to school supplies - all donated by neighbors for neighbors in need. Kharma Grimes , a professional dancer living in Miami , offered free yoga classes online as a source of healing during the pandemic ( Good Kharma Yoga )

, a professional dancer living in , offered free yoga classes online as a source of healing during the pandemic ( ) Mallory Gothelf , in Boston , conceived Find Your/self Boxes after being let go of her job, which allows customers to create custom, self-care boxes with mental health in mind.

"While all the stories were incredibly uplifting and deserving," explains Mimi Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Muse Health, "what stood out about these seven winners was the originality, the inspiration and the impact their efforts had on their community. By sharing these wonderful stories we hope others will be encouraged and empowered to live life hands on and help those around them."

These winner stories appear on @shopmusehealth on Instagram .

In addition, winners will be awarded $3000 and a year's supply of Muse Health Hand Sanitizer.

Muse Health is a division of CC Wellness, the makers of pharmaceutical grade, OTC and class 2 medical devices, headquartered in Valencia, CA. Driven by science and social responsibility, Muse Health produces a collection of hand sanitizers, combining bacteria fighting actives with moisturizing extracts in cruelty-free formulas that meet CDC/FDA guidelines for protection without drying out hands. By instilling confidence and a sense of control that comes with feeling safe, Muse Health aims to empower its customers to live life hands on. To date, Muse Health has donated more than 45,000 bottles to organizations and people in need.

