Muse Health Hand Sanitizer Launches #HandsOnMovement

"Muse Health saw an opportunity to meet the needs of consumers at the beginning of the pandemic when there were shortages of hand sanitizer and people needed it the most," said Mimi Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Muse Health. "As we started getting product into the hands of local organizations and nonprofits, we were touched by the stories of people stepping up to help others in interesting and impactful ways. We launched the Muse Health #HandsOnMovement to share and celebrate these stories."

Muse Health is partnering with seven social media influencers to help bring attention to the Muse Health #HandsOnMovement. Submissions are being accepted through March 19 at https://musehealth.com/pages/handsonmovement . Seven winners will be rewarded for their efforts to inspire change in their communities. People can nominate themselves or others they know for a chance to win $3,000 and a year's supply of hand sanitizer.

Unlike most hand sanitizers which dry out skin and nails, leaving them rough, cracked and vulnerable, Muse Health hand sanitizer kills 99.9 percent of germs in 15 seconds, while nourishing and hydrating with vitamin E, organic lime oil and glycerin. FDA and CDC compliant for class 2 medical devices, the fragrance-free, cruelty-free formula is available on Amazon.com and at musehealth.com. To date, Muse Health has donated more than 45,000 bottles to organizations and people in need.

About Muse Health

Muse Health is a division of CC Wellness, the makers of pharmaceutical grade, OTC and class 2 medical devices, headquartered in Valencia, CA. Driven by science and social responsibility, Muse Health produces a collection of hand sanitizers, combining bacteria fighting actives with moisturizing extracts in cruelty-free formulas that meet CDC/FDA guidelines for protection without drying out hands. By instilling confidence and a sense of control that comes with feeling safe, Muse Health aims to empower its customers to live life hands on.

