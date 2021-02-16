Muse Healthcare Empowers Knute Nelson Hospice with Machine Learning Tool

St. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Healthcare's predictive modeling tool transforms Knute Nelson Hospice's quality of care as they achieve outstanding outcomes for patients in their final days. The hospice agency based in Alexandria, MN now uses Muse to provide the appropriate care for patients and families when they need it most.

Knute Nelson is enthusiastic about their latest triumphs in patient care. According to Director of Hospice, KaLee Mohrman, the organization has data at their fingertips to make life-altering decisions for their patients. "We have moved as an organization to be more metrics-driven in relation to our decisions, and Muse has helped support that initiative. It's also helped us reaffirm the accuracy of the product. It took us five days to prove the accuracy of the program, following an experience with one of our patient's. One of our Hospice RN's with more than 10-years of experience visited a patient on a Thursday, and although the nurse did not feel that death was imminent, Muse indicated that the patient was critical and therefore had a 99% chance of passing in the next 7-10 days. So, we placed the patient on the Muse program, enabled Muse's End-of-Life pathways, and updated the frequency to daily visits. The patient passed on a Sunday, and because of Muse, we provided care to that patient for the final four days of their life. Muse ensures that we're offering the most appropriate care when needed based off the data."

The clinical team at Knute Nelson Hospice has also embraced the technology and its ability to equip clinical staff with real-time insightful data. This critical information enables the clinical staff to mold their care plans and cater to a patient's immediate needs. According to Vice President of Homecare and Hospice at Knute Nelson, Konnie Evans, they now have a tool to help them make data-driven decisions as they prioritize their most critical patients. "We now have our crystal ball which pulls data from the nurses' EHR documentation, and easily presents crucial patient information within Muse. Muse tells us when we need to see a specific patient more frequently because they're declining," said Evans.

Muse's powerful technology influenced and effectively shaped the culture at Knute Nelson. According to Evans, the team now has twice daily reminders to check Muse and identify patients whose conditions have changed day-to-day. "We take a snippet of the Critical, High, and Very High patients that we view within Muse every day. We send this to all of the clinical staff to let them know these patients need additional care," said Evans.

Knute Nelson's sister company, Ethos, is proud of the organization's most recent achievements. According to Cassie Zielke who serves as an administrator at Ethos, Muse is a life changing tool for patients, families and clinicians alike. "The predictive analytics and alerts that the Muse technology delivers provides me with a piece of mind that our clinicians are promptly identifying a decline, making care adjustments timely, and in turn providing quality end of life care. I am confident that this technology helps ensure patients and families receive the care they need and deserve when it matters the most."

The team at Muse is also excited to see the results Knute Nelson achieved in such a short amount of time. Muse's President and co-Founder, Jennifer Maxwell, is confident in Knute Nelson's ability to attain even greater heights with the Muse product. "We are happy to see Knute Nelson's implementation of Muse. We believe Muse will continue to help Knute and the way they deliver hospice care. Their successful adoption of enhanced tools to support clinical efforts will ensure their hospice is prepared for the future."

About Knute Nelson

Knute Nelson, a 501c3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the West Central Minnesota region. For information on Knute Nelson visit knutenelson.org or call (320) 763-6653.

About Ethos

Ethos was established in 2014 by Bethany Retirement Living (Fargo, ND), Eventide Senior Living Communities (Moorhead, MN), and Knute Nelson (Alexandria, MN). Ethos provides personalized home care and hospice services to individuals in the Fargo-Moorhead and Detroit Lakes areas. For more information visit https://www.ethoscare.org/.

About Muse Healthcare

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals -- Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell, and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from numerous visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and the patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of a patient's life. For more information visit www.musehc.com.

