Muse Microscopy, Inc. to Present SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath) at Upcoming Emerging Medtech Summit (LSI USA '24) in Dana Point, CA

IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Microscopy, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is developing a slide-free diagnostic imaging platform designed to transform the patient's experience by providing the ability to generate digital tissue images within minutes to send to the pathologist for an immediate read.

Larry Dentice, the President and Director of Muse Microscopy, Inc., will present on March 21 at 10:45 am, Track 3, at LSI USA '24. The presentation will focus on the future of direct-to-digital imaging using our SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath) instrument. As a leader in innovative MUSE technology, we aim to revolutionize patient and pathology experiences by generating high-quality direct-to-digital images in minutes. SmartPath stands to be the first MUSE-enabled technology imaging platform that will be used in the commercial markets for both veterinary and human health. Our eventual strategic vision is to advance healthcare as a preferred data provider for applications of AI.

For more information about the LSI USA '24 event, including registration details, please visit official event website at Emerging Medtech Summit 2024 - Life Science Intelligence (lifesciencemarketresearch.com)

About Muse Microscopy, Inc.

Muse Microscopy, Inc. is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We have developed a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. Our commercial product, SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath), is a slide-free direct-to-digital imaging platform that aims to transform the patient's experience and provide healthcare professionals with quick diagnostic information through digital imaging. To learn more, you can visit their website at https://musemicroscopy.com/ or find them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

