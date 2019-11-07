MUSE School Wins HundrED 2020 Innovator Award

HundrED Academy members recognized 100 innovations from 38 countries. MUSE School's Blueprint was chosen due to its unique pioneering status in the field of education. The Blueprint is a holistic assessment method that challenges traditional approaches by addressing every aspect of a student's learning experience, including their abilities to live and contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

"Our Blueprint is a 12-page record of each student's unique learning journey and it reflects their progress on MUSE's foundational five pillars," said Jeff King, Head of School. "Rather than percentages and letter grades, the Blueprint is an opportunity to document student progress in narrative form. It also provides a construct for parents to see why their students are engaged in school and how they achieve their academic milestones."

The Blueprint illustrates a clear action plan for the student to explore their passions and goals while developing socially, emotionally, and academically. A culmination accompanies the Blueprint after each semester in which students showcase their project-based work to parents and peers. Research skills, demonstration of interdisciplinary academic learning, written and verbal communication skills, and collaboration are recognized in the design and delivery of the presentations.

"Spreading innovations such as MUSE's Blueprint assessment model across borders can be a game changer for education worldwide," said Saku Tuominen, Chairman & Creative Director of HundrED. "We encourage schools, educators, administrators, students and organizations to explore global innovations so that we can all work towards a positive future."

To explore the complete selection of global innovations, please visit HundrED.org/HundrED2020. Learn more about MUSE School at museschool.org.

About MUSE School

Founded in 2006, MUSE School is a private, non-profit school offering a student-centered academic curriculum for early education and K-12 students. MUSE School's mission is "To inspire and prepare young people to live consciously with themselves, one another, and the planet." MUSE centers its educational philosophy on five pillars: academics, passion-based learning, sustainability, communication and self-efficacy. Students and educators work together to build a personalized curriculum based on students' interests and passions. For more information visit www.museschool.org

