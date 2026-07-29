Muse Semiconductor and True Circuits Launch PLL IP Access Program for Universities at Low Cost

Streamlining access to top-tier IP and MPW services for academic research.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Semiconductor, a subsidiary of GS Microelectronics US, Inc. (GSME) and a leading provider of multi-project wafer (MPW) services, and True Circuits, Inc. (TCI), a leading provider of analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) announced today the formation of a University IP Access Program offering TCI Phased-Locked Loop (PLL) hard macros in select TSMC processes to students and researchers using Muse MPW services. The goal of the program is for students and faculty to conduct more impactful research by using silicon-proven commercial IP so they can focus their attention on innovating the next generation of semiconductor technologies.

Muse & TCI PLL IP Access

Both Muse and TCI have a long history of working closely with universities to promote and enable advanced research and innovation in semiconductor technology. We recognize that students and faculty face the challenge of sourcing commercial IP and managing tight budgets. This program seeks to make the process easier and more cost-effective. By leveraging the existing MPW service and support infrastructure of Muse with highly discounted commercial IP from True Circuits, the next generation of engineers can both improve the quality of their designs and learn how to work in a commercial environment.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for universities to have easy access to world-class PLL IP" said Bill Isaacson, General Manager of Muse Semiconductor. "We are excited to enable universities to benefit from working with proven IP and enhance the overall Muse MPW tapeout service experience."

"We are excited to support the growing number of students taking even undergraduate courses that build chips," remarked Brian Gardner, V.P. of Business Development at True Circuits. "Providing IP goes hand-in-hand with our other initiative of open sourcing our own AMS development software, JDE."

The Process

The University IP Access Program is designed to closely mirror commercial semiconductor IP deployment while maintaining appropriate intellectual property protection and foundry compliance. Universities participating in the program will work directly with Muse and execute the required NDAs and MPW service agreements to access the available IP and MPW services. When a TCI PLL is requested, an amendment designating the PLL part number and research project would be provided by Muse and signed by the authorizing party. The PLL design kit will then be delivered to the designated university contact for the specific research project. Future use of PLL IP is encouraged, and simple amendments can be executed to add additional PLLs for subsequent projects.

TCI PLLs Offered

Students and faculty doing advanced research are always in the process of invention and need to have the flexibility to clock their designs. They need a PLL with a breadth of features and programmability that can adapt to their design. TCI's General Purpose PLL is a wide range clock multiplier with de-skew capability. It contains a 1-16 divider at the reference clock input, a 1-64 divider in the internal feedback path, and a 1-16 divider at the output. The outputs are 50% duty cycle for all output divider values. It delivers optimal jitter performance across all multiplication settings, making it an ideal solution for system clock, interface, and general-purpose applications that demand high performance, low power, and small area. Consistent with the TSMC processes offered for the Muse MPW program, TCI will provide the General Purpose PLL in TSMC 180nm, 65nm, 28nm and 16nm process nodes.

Self Service Support Portal

Students and faculty will be able to access user guidelines, application notes and training videos via a self-service portal on the Muse website. Over time, additional resources will be available such as general PLL education material and an AI-assisted knowledge base for PLL and IP related questions. Additional support and assistance will be available to users, with first-level from Muse and second-level from TCI.

Getting Started

Arrangements are being made to finalize the University IP Access Program and update the Muse website, so students and faculty will have easy access to this new PLL offering. Additional details will be announced when the program becomes available. Interested universities and researchers are encouraged to contact Muse Semiconductor or TCI with any questions or inquiries. Contact below:

Bill Isaacson, General Manager of Muse Semiconductor at [email protected]

Brian Gardner, V.P. of Business Development at True Circuits at [email protected]

About Muse Semiconductor:

Muse Semiconductor is a leading provider of multi-project wafer (MPW) services, dedicated to supporting university researchers, startups, and commercial companies in bringing their chip designs to life across North America, Europe and Asia. With deep expertise in the TSMC ecosystem, Muse Semiconductor has played a critical role in enabling innovation and accelerating the prototyping phase for countless semiconductor projects.

About GSME:

GS Microelectronics US, Inc. (GSME) is a leading full-service semiconductor company offering comprehensive ASIC design, manufacturing, packaging, and test solutions. Leveraging advanced process technologies, GSME collaborates with customers across high-growth sectors such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, automotive, and IoT. From concept to silicon, GSME delivers the expertise and infrastructure needed to accelerate innovation and bring complex semiconductor products to market with speed and precision.

About True Circuits:

True Circuits develops and markets a broad range of industry leading PLLs, DLLs and DDR PHY hard macros for ICs for the semiconductor, systems and electronics industries. TCI's robust state-of-the-art circuits, methodical and proven design strategy, and close association with the world's leading foundries, IDMs, and design services companies allow the company to quickly and reliably create new and innovative designs in a variety of advanced process technologies. Over the last 28 years, True Circuits has distinguished itself as the technology leader in the timing IP space, and its PLLs and DLLs are used extensively around the world in its customers' products with production volumes well into the billions.

Contact:

GSME Press Relations

pressrelations@gsme.com

www.gsme.com

TCI Press Relations

[email protected]

www.truecricuits.com

SOURCE GS Microelectronics