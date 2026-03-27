GSME and Tarana Wireless Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Wireless Connectivity

To Drive Next-Generation RF Solutions and Accelerate Advanced Custom Silicon

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) today announced a strategic partnership with Tarana Wireless, Inc. to support RF transceiver products and accelerate the future roadmap of wireless technologies. The deal strengthens the long-standing partnership between GSME and Tarana, enhancing the overall market value by providing dedicated RF-Analog engineering support for Tarana's products. The team will support Tarana's customers with ongoing product optimization, validation, and new releases across its current RF transceiver portfolio and future RF products.

As part of this strategic partnership, GSME will deliver wireless solutions across the global ecosystem. The team will continue to support Tarana's next generation FWA technology that uniquely delivers fiber-class performance at wireless economics. In addition to Tarana support, the GSME team will accelerate its innovations for global telecom customers in areas that include 6G, 7G, and Wi-Fi 7.

GSME's recently acquired RF‑Analog team is developing a next‑generation flexible radio transceiver platform, strengthening the company's ability to deliver high‑performance silicon solutions from concept to mass production. Led by Didier Margairaz, VP of RF and Analog, the team brings deep expertise across the full product lifecycle, including:

RFIC & Analog Design: Advanced MIMO Wi-Fi and RF products.





Advanced MIMO Wi-Fi and RF products. Specialized Expertise: mmWave, RF transceivers, VCOs, PLLs, clock generation, and PMIC design.





mmWave, RF transceivers, VCOs, PLLs, clock generation, and PMIC design. Successful Product Launches: Proven delivery of high-performance 8T8R Wi-Fi and 4T4R C-band/sub-7GHz solutions.

"This agreement formalizes a powerful and natural evolution of our relationship with Tarana," said Farhat Jahangir, President and CEO of GSME. "GSME has strengthened its ability to deliver high-performance RF transceiver innovation. We are committed to supporting Tarana's roadmap with engineering excellence, responsiveness, and next-generation semiconductor solutions."

"Tarana's mission to deliver advanced wireless broadband depends on a world-class RF technology and strong collaboration," said Sri Reddy, President & COO of Tarana. "By partnering closely with GSME, we ensure continuity of expertise and accelerated development across our RF platforms. This agreement reinforces our ability to execute our long-term product roadmap while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability."

GSME now offers comprehensive capabilities that bridge the gap between architectural design and mass production release, providing integrated design expertise for RF & PMIC. The services also include advanced simulation capabilities, including full EM analysis, extraction, and simulations for both package and PCB design. Furthermore, the team ensures high-quality production through full post-silicon characterization and support for ATE test vector generation. They are already driving momentum with a new "Flexible Radio" RFIC proposal featuring high-end transceivers for Wi-Fi 7, cellular, and Fixed Wireless Access applications.

About GSME

GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) is a leading semiconductor solutions provider, focused on enabling the next generation high-performance wireless and semiconductor solutions worldwide. With deep expertise across RF, analog, digital, and mixed-signal, GSME delivers end-to-end silicon development, from architecture through mass production, supporting customers in bringing advanced technologies to market faster. Backed by a highly experienced engineering team and a strong track record of innovation, GSME is driving breakthroughs in RF transceivers, connectivity platforms, and emerging standards including Wi-Fi 7 and beyond. Headquartered in San Jose, California, GSME partners with global technology leaders to accelerate innovation across telecommunications and connected systems.

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable, and reliable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created and continues to enhance a unique suite of next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technologies. Its G1 and G2 platforms deliver game-changing advances in broadband economics in mainstream and underserved markets, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. Tarana's ngFWA technology has been embraced by more than 300 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at https://taranawireless.com/home

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SOURCE GS Microelectronics