GSME Secures $35M Series B Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) today announced a $35 million Series B round led by Maverick Silicon to expand its semiconductor services platform across advanced packaging, design enablement, and supply chain visibility. This funding follows a landmark year for GSME, reflecting strong confidence in the company's bold vision and a series of strategic acquisitions that have accelerated growth by integrating specialized talent and methodologies into a unified portfolio.

Maverick Silicon's backing validates GSME's position as more than a traditional semiconductor service provider. GSME is redefining the industry by empowering customers through end-to-end supply chain visibility and a groundbreaking design enablement platform. This unified ecosystem integrates advanced packaging, simulation, and supply chain intelligence to accelerate development while ensuring full operational control.

"Partnering with Maverick Silicon is a milestone that reflects the strength of our strategy and the uniqueness of our offerings," said Farhat Jahangir, President and CEO of GSME. "This funding is more than just capital; it is a vote of confidence in our vision to transform semiconductor services into a transparent, value-driven ecosystem. We are building solutions that are hard to replicate."

"We are thrilled to lead GSME's Series B round," said Manish Muthal, Senior Managing Director at Maverick Silicon. "GSME is charting a new course in the semiconductor industry by combining transparency, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Their unique approach to supply chain visibility and differentiated offerings positions them as a true disruptor. We believe GSME is building the future of semiconductor services, and we are proud to support their journey."

Looking ahead at 2026 and beyond, GSME is entering a new era of growth and disruption. Backed by Series B funding, the company is expanding into AI-driven chip design services and advanced workflows, with the specific focus on advanced technology. By bridging consultancy and technical execution, GSME is setting a new global standard for innovation. Several additional acquisitions are in the final stages of the pipeline, to further enhance the company's growth.

Series B funding will accelerate GSME's roadmap across three major areas.

2.5D/3D Packaging: Scaling advanced packaging & design services, including CoWoS-class architectures, to support AI, HPC, and RF customer requirements.





AI-Digital Brain: Launching AI agent-based platform with intelligent decision-making for real-time alerts, risk mitigation, yield enhancement, and predictive modeling.





Strategic Growth: Integrating recently acquired companies including Sinble & Muse into a unified execution engine to enhance design, software, and engineering capabilities.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the funding to accelerate R&D, expand its platform development, and support strategic acquisitions and hiring.

GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) is a leading semiconductor solution provider, headquartered in San Jose, California, with a global footprint across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Oman. GSME delivers tailored silicon solutions through cutting-edge technology and expertise. Its services include end-to-end chip design, turnkey manufacturing, quality assurance, and strategic incubation, enabling customers to accelerate innovative products to market.

Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital focused exclusively on the semiconductor and computing infrastructure sector. Maverick Capital is an investment adviser founded by Lee S. Ainslie III with over thirty years of operating history.

