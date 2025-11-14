Muse Software Secures $4.5 Million Seed Round to Power the Future of Museum Technology

Investment will deepen product offerings and deliver next-generation solutions to an underserved museum market

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Software, the unified operations management platform powering the future of museums and cultural attractions, today announced it has raised $4.5 million in seed funding to accelerate product innovation and expand its suite of operational tools. The round was led by Roo Capital, with participation from Banter Capital and FJ Labs.

Muse Software provides museums with a single, integrated platform for ticketing, fundraising, CRM, retail / café, and event management. The company's mission is to replace fragmented, outdated systems with a modern solution that simplifies operations, drives revenue, and strengthens engagement with visitors and donors.

"Muse was founded to bring modern technology and intelligence to museums, a sector that has long been underserved by technology," said Travis Fuller, Founder and CEO of Muse Software. "This funding enables us to expand our product capabilities and deliver solutions that genuinely impact our customers. We build intuitive, easy-to-use products that automate manual tasks, supported by a hands-on Client Delivery team that ensures our solutions work seamlessly for every museum."

Muse is focused on tackling manual processes that slow museum operations. The platform automates time-consuming tasks such as generating donor acknowledgement letters, identifying potential donors, managing waitlists, and reconciling financial data with integrated accounting systems - saving museum teams hours of manual work every week. By removing these operational bottlenecks, Muse allows staff to focus on mission-critical activities and meaningful engagement with their audiences.

"We believe technology should do more than streamline operations, it should help bring as much life as possible to the museum. With Muse, we create a data layer than hasn't existed before, so we are able to build technology to act on those insights," said Fuller.

"Travis and his team are building what museums have long needed, a unified, modern platform that transforms how cultural institutions operate and engage their communities." said Nate DaPore, Founder & Managing Partner at Roo Capital. "By creating a powerful data layer that connects every system, Muse is helping museums unlock new insights and revenue opportunities. We look forward to bringing Roo Capital's resources to help them scale rapidly and lead this category."

Muse plans to use the new capital to accelerate product development, enhance core functionality, and continue listening closely to its customers to deliver the features museums need. The company is also focused on providing unmatched customer support, helping institutions maximize revenue from admissions, memberships, donations, and events.

About Muse Software

Muse is a modern operations management platform purpose-built for museums, zoos, aquariums, and other nonprofit attractions. Our unified platform includes GA and timed-entry ticketing, CRM, fundraising, merchandise & café point-of-sale, front desk operations, integrated payments, event / camp / workshop management, and more.

Located in Encinitas, CA and Miami, FL — powering cultural institutions worldwide.

https://www.musesoftware.ai/

About Roo Capital

Roo Capital is a Miami-based venture capital firm investing in category-defining companies across cybersecurity, healthcare, and vertical SaaS / AI. The firm's differentiated model combines Capital, Talent, and Growth through its integrated platform: Roo Search, an executive search arm that helps founders attract top leadership talent, and Roo Growth, an operating group focused on accelerating go-to-market execution and scaling efficiency.

Roo Capital partners with exceptional founders building enduring software platforms that deliver real-world impact. Its portfolio includes breakout companies leading their categories such as Steer, GoTu, and Scamnetic.

For more information, visit www.roocapital.com.

