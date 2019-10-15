Musely Democratizes Anti-Aging Prescription Skincare With The Launch Of Face-Rx

Face-Rx is an online telemedicine platform where patients receive a personalized prescription from a Board Certified Dermatologist in their State to effectively treat wrinkles, pore size, skin texture, sunspots and melasma. eNurse, a follow up extension of Face-Rx, allows the same MD to support the patient and track their progress during the 60-day treatment period.

"Thanks to Face-Rx, dermatologists can now treat multiple patients at the same time from anywhere," says Dr. Marie Jhin, Chief Medical Officer of Musely. "Users can finish their doctor visit within minutes and receive their treatments at their doorstep within days."

In 2015, Musely started out as an online community where visitors create and share tips pertaining to beauty and wellness. In late 2018, Jia and his wife, Cherry, received the greatest skincare "tip" of all from dermatologist Dr. Jhin – an effective prescription for Tretinoin, Hydroquinone, among others that could only be obtained through doctor visits and a pharmacy – and they wanted to share the same advice with everyone.

"We wanted to make it ten times cheaper and faster than physically visiting a doctor and pharmacy," says Jia. "Up until receiving this prescription, Cherry spent tens of thousands of dollars over the years on multiple laser treatments and OTC products for her melasma, but nothing worked until now."

Over the last few months, Face-Rx successfully piloted their program in a number of states, attracting many happy patients, and is now ready to democratize access and cost of the best dermatologists, pharmacists and medications for the masses.

Musely Face-Rx is now available in nearly all 50 states and customers can sign up at Musely.com or through the free Musely app.

SOURCE Musely Face-Rx

Related Links

https://www.musely.com/

