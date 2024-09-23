Musely is the #1 fastest growing tele-dermatology company in the last 4 years in the US, based on Inc. 5000

Musely marks a milestone with 100x growth and nine-figure revenue, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing leader in tele-dermatology.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musely , the leading innovator in tele-dermatology, has been recognized as the fastest-growing company in its sector over the past four years by Inc. 5000. The prestigious ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the country's independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The announcement underscores Musely's remarkable 5-year journey and its impressive 100x growth trajectory, cementing its position as a nine-figure revenue leader in the tele-dermatology space.

Since its inception, Musely has experienced extraordinary growth, achieving profitability while maintaining a remarkably low cash burn rate—50 times less than its peers. The company's expansion is highlighted by an increase in the number of treatments offered, which has grown from 2 to 17 in just five years, covering a diverse range of skin, hair, body, and hormonal treatments.

Musely has dispensed millions of unique prescription treatments, reflecting its substantial impact on patient care and satisfaction. The company's impressive profit margins and exceptional patient retention rates underscore its commitment to delivering high-quality, effective solutions.

"Musely's rapid ascent in the tele-dermatology industry is a testament to our dedication to innovation and patient care," said Jack Jia, Founder and CEO of Musely. "Our growth over the past five years has been driven by our ability to offer personalized, accessible, and effective treatments that truly make a difference in people's lives. We are thrilled to be recognized as the fastest-growing company in our field and look forward to continuing to deliver transformative results for our patients."

In addition to the significant achievement as Inc. 5000's #1 fastest growing tele-dermatology company, Musely has been celebrated through multiple prominent awards this year. Musely's The Body Cream received the 'Best for Hyperpigmentation' Award from Byrdie, The Eye Serum was honored as Cosmopolitan's Holy Grail Beauty Awards 'Best Custom Skincare Product', and The Aging Repair Cream won The 2024 Shape Skin Awards 'Best in Innovation'. These accolades reflect Musely's commitment to excellence, innovation, and top-tier, effective solutions tailored to individuals' needs.

Musely's revolutionary approach has led to glowing testimonials from users, who have described the company's products as "the only thing that works," "life-changing," "holy grail," and "the cream that I'll take to my grave." This feedback highlights the profound impact Musely has had on its users' lives, reinforcing the brand's reputation for excellence and effectiveness. With its continuous commitment to innovation and patient satisfaction, Musely is not only poised to maintain its leadership in the tele-dermatology space but also to expand its offerings with new treatments launching soon. These upcoming innovations align with Musely's mission to help patients "look good, live better," while new live events will engage and activate the patient community in unprecedented ways. Musely's ongoing growth and innovation ensure it will continue to set the standard in tele-dermatology in the years to come.

About Musely: Musely is a prescription skincare company with a focus on accessible and effective telemedicine, offering personalized treatments for dark spots, rosacea, anti-aging, hair loss, women's hormonal symptoms and more. With its revolutionary approach, Musely enables Board-Certified dermatologists & pharmacists to deliver the most effective & affordable prescription skincare treatments straight to your door. Since launching in May 2019, Musely has built a community of hundreds of thousands of loyal and enthusiastic patients, and gathered over 800,000 real customer reviews on its website. Learn more at www.musely.com .

