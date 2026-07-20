Musely Ranked #1 Health & Care Platform in Newsweek's America's Best Online Platforms 2026

Leading telemedicine company earns top ranking from Newsweek and Statista as it celebrates seven years of innovation, patient trust, and continued growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Musely, the leading telemedicine company serving more than 1.3 million patients nationwide, announced it has been ranked the #1 Best Online Platform in the Health & Care category in Newsweek and Statista's America's Best Online Platforms 2026.

The independent ranking evaluated more than 20,000 online platforms across 25 industries, with only 500 companies earning a place on the final list. Musely received an overall score of 9.07, making it the highest-ranked platform in the Health & Care category and the only company in the category to score above 9.0.

The recognition comes as Musely celebrates seven years since its founding and reflects the company's continued mission to make expert prescription care more accessible through technology. Today, Musely offers personalized treatments across dermatology, hair restoration, HRT / menopause, and longevity, helping more than 1.3 million patients receive care from the comfort of home.

"From the beginning, we've believed that healthcare should be as accessible and seamless as the best technology products people use every day," said Jack Jia, Founder and CEO of Musely. "Being recognized by Newsweek and Statista as the number one online platform in Health & Care is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of every team member that has helped build Musely."

The Newsweek rankings were developed independently in partnership with Statista, one of the world's leading market research and statistics firms. Platforms were evaluated using a combination of proprietary research, technical performance analysis, and feedback from more than 2,000 consumers across four key dimensions: Impression, Usage & Trust, Mobile Usability, Traffic Growth and Technical Performance.

As Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham said, the rankings were designed to "rigorously measure the platforms shaping that experience, using hard data to evaluate everything from technical performance to consumer trust…giving our audience a vital blueprint for a more reliable and secure digital footprint."

The study was conducted entirely independently. Neither Musely nor any other company had visibility to the study, nor did any company influence the research or results.

Musely ranked ahead of several well-known healthcare platforms, including Teladoc (#13), Kaiser Permanente (#23), Noom (#35), and GoodRx (#36). With only 500 platforms selected from more than 20,000 evaluated, the recognition places Musely among 1-in-1000 of online platforms in America.

The Newsweek recognition follows another major milestone earlier this year, when Musely was named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands, ranking #7 in the Beauty & Health category (Musely also ranked as #1 in Telehealth) alongside household names including Neutrogena, Dove, and Ray-Ban. Together, these independent recognitions underscore Musely's commitment to delivering a trusted, reliable patient experience.

Musely has also continued to accelerate its growth. Earlier this year, the company announced it secured more than $360 million in non-dilutive growth capital from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, one of the largest financing agreements of its kind in digital health. The funding enables Musely to continue expanding access to personalized prescription care while remaining founder-led and avoiding equity dilution.

Since launching its telemedicine platform, Musely has dispensed millions of prescriptions and grown into one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer healthcare companies. As demand for convenient, technology-enabled healthcare continues to rise, the company remains focused on advancing its mission of helping people look good, feel better, and live healthier lives.

About Musely

Musely is the leading telemedicine company redefining prescription care with accessible, affordable, and effective treatments across dermatology, hair loss, hormonal health, and longevity. Founded in 2019, Musely has built a thriving community of over 1.3 million patients, supported by board-certified physicians and pharmacists who deliver personalized treatments straight to patients' doors. With its mission to help people look good and live better, Musely continues to push the boundaries of what telemedicine can achieve. Learn more at www.musely.com

PR Contact:

Christie Corso

Push The Envelope PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Musely