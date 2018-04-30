Musement Names Taylor Withrington as Account Director - West Coast

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619238/MUSEMENT_Logo.jpg )



Launched in Milan in 2013, Musement is a travel discovery and booking service that allows users to get the most out of their travel destinations by providing them with a diverse selection of local tours and attractions. Unlike most travel platforms, Musement's content and booking options span multiple verticals, from guided tours and museums to food and wine tastings, across numerous touch-points such as the B2C Musement and Triposo websites and apps, and the joint B2B APIs.

"We are very excited to have Taylor join the team in the US. Taylor's expertise and long-standing relationships in the tours and activities industry make her the perfect candidate to help continue Musement's rapid growth in the region," commented Claudio Bellinzona, Co-founder and COO of Musement.

Having worked in tourism for more than ten years, Withrington has extensive experience in all aspects of the industry. Starting her career in sales for top tour operators in San Francisco, she then joined Viator, a TripAdvisor company. As Regional Director, North America for Viator, Taylor successfully managed and grew top destinations including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Hawaii. In addition, she developed multiple new destinations such as Portland and the Napa/Sonoma Wine Country. In 2015 Taylor took on the role of Director of Attractions for aRes Travel, Inc, a white-label tourism and hospitality booking solution company, and managed all the contracting and partnerships with attractions and top theme parks across the US, such as Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios. Taylor was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and now lives in the beautiful Sonoma Wine Country. She's excited to be joining Musement and is looking forward to promoting an area of the world that she is so passionate about.

Musement is the travel companion that allows you to book tickets for activities and attractions around the world, in over 1000 destinations and 70 countries. The service was created with the idea of helping travelers discover and book things to do wherever they are, giving them access to a world of unmissable experiences. The company's headquarters are in Milan with local offices in Barcelona, Dubai, London, Paris, Amsterdam and New York. Musement is available in eight languages: English, Italian, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Russian and Dutch, on https://www.musement.com, iOS and Android. Musement is a certified Great Place To Work® and among the Top 20 Best Workplaces in Italy.

