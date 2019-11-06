Museum Access Launches 'Museum Access Travels' Blog

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Access Media, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new blog called "Museum Access Travels" to supplement its popular television series. Enjoy even more museum content with expert insights and tips on museums featured in the program and many additional museums.

Leslie Mueller, host of the popular public television series 'Museum Access,' has launched a new blog: 'Museum Access Travels.' Mueller is pictured at the Museum of the Dog in photo.

The "Museum Access" series, executive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller and Museum Access Media, LLC, is currently shooting its third season, slated to air in spring 2020 on public television stations nationwide, followed by Amazon Prime. The "Museum Access Travels" blog gives fans another way to regularly engage with Leslie as she shares her ideas and travel stories.

"There are so many behind-the-scenes stories that end up on the cutting-room floor. It's so hard to choose what stories make it into the final broadcast edit; we have so much material to work with and, unfortunately, it doesn't all fit into a 30-minute show format," said Mueller. "Our new blog gives us a way to share more of the high-quality content our expert sources provide, plus it gives us an opportunity to share museums that are not in our lineup but are still worth a visit."

In addition to fun, off-camera moments with our museum experts, blog topics include tips on how to choose which museums to visit, how to prepare for and make the most of museum visits, the benefits of museum membership, and much more. Just in time for the holiday season, "Museum Access Travels" will also recommend educational toys and items that are ideal for gift-giving.

"There are more than 35,000 museums in the United States. More people visit museums than attend all major sporting events and theme parks combined each year. 'Museum Access Travels' is a blog that will help museum-goers make smart choices about their visits. It complements the series and gives fans more of that behind-the-scenes info they love," added Mueller.

Experience "Museum Access," where every visit is an adventure. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of "Museum Access" are available on Amazon Prime. Both seasons continue to air on public television stations nationwide. Check local PBS station listings for air dates and times. Sign up for The Museum Access Insider newsletter, filled with fun facts, museum news, and behind-the-scenes photos. Educational toys and stylish travel bags curated by the "Museum Access" team, as well as DVDs and other learning tools, are also available on the website.

