Museum Access Launches Three-Part Educational Classroom Series in Online Shop

Museum Access Media, LLC is delighted to announce the launch of its new Classroom Series. Designed to coordinate with each episode featured in season 1 of the "Museum Access" public television series, the Classroom Series provides parents, educators, homeschoolers and museum visitors ages 6-16 with lesson plans and educational materials to enhance learning.

The television series, executive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller and Museum Access Media, LLC, began a little more than a year ago and has quickly cultivated a loyal following of history, education, and museum enthusiasts. The expansion from a documentary television series to a multi-faceted educational program has been part of the company's vision from the onset. The Classroom Series includes a downloadable episode of the program, an educational fun sheet filled with fun facts and DIY projects and a complete 10-page lesson plan with projects, activities and lesson extensions.

"After we filmed season 1, we began working on learning engagement opportunities for the series with the development of the 'educational fun sheets.' We thought parents and teachers could use them in conjunction with the show," said "Museum Access" host and executive producer Leslie Mueller. "A full educational curriculum was the next natural step for us as we increased our efforts to reach schools and families who choose to homeschool."

The Museum Access Classroom Series is featured on the website in the "Shop" category. Each lesson can be downloaded for only $5.99. All 10 of the individual lessons were created with the expert input of primary educators. Each lesson plan follows the journey of one Museum Access episode and provides a path for children ages 6-16 to extend their understanding of the topics featured in the show. The classroom programs are ideal not only for teachers to use to supplement existing lesson plans but also to support the popularity of e-learning days and homeschooling.

"We know that many school-aged children will not have access to field trips or vacations to visit the many wonderful museums we explore in our series. Providing them with an opportunity to virtually travel to the museums and go behind the scenes with me to learn from experts is a critical part of our mission," Mueller added.

Watch, explore, learn, and experience Museum Access. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Museum Access are available on Amazon Prime, and both seasons continue to air on public television/PBS stations nationwide. Check local Public Television/PBS stations for local air dates. Sign up for The Museum Access Insider newsletter filled with fun facts, museum news and tips, and behind-the-scenes pics. Check the website (https://museumaccess.com) for Museum Access curated toys, must-have accessories, DVDs and learning tools at https://museumaccess.com/museum-access-curated-collection/.

