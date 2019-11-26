Museum Access Offers BOGO Deal for 10 Popular Classroom Series Kits From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Access Media, LLC, is pleased to share a Buy One, Get One "BOGO" discount for the "Museum Access" downloadable Classroom Series. The Classroom Series, regularly $5.99 each, is designed to coordinate with the "Museum Access" television series, airing on public television nationwide, which is also available on Amazon Video. Each set contains one 30-minute episode download, an Educational Fun Sheet, featuring fun facts and simple D.I.Y. projects, plus an episode-specific 10-page lesson plan, including lesson extensions appropriate for children ages 6-16. The sale runs from Black Friday, Nov. 29, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

"Museum Access" host and producer Leslie Mueller and her team created the 10 individual lessons in the Classroom Series with expert primary educators. The Classroom Series is ideal for teachers to use both inside the classroom and for at-home learning. Children might lose focus over the holidays, and the Classroom Series also helps parents looking for ways to keep their children engaged, inspired and learning.

"We are delighted to offer a BOGO special on our popular 'Museum Access' Classroom Series after Thanksgiving," said Mueller. "Holiday breaks let kids relax and indulge in a little more screen time, yet our Series helps make sure that time away from school doesn't hinder progress when they head back to class. Parents and homeschoolers can dive deeper into a variety of topics from dinosaurs to space travel with engaging activities and DIY projects."

The Classroom Series coordinates with Museum Access's Season 1. Show topics include:

WWII U-505 German Submarine

Dinosaurs: Tyrannosaurus Rex

Ancient Egypt : Pharaohs and Temples

Aquatic Animals: Aquariums

Space Exploration

Renaissance Art and Architecture

Broadcast Communications

China History: Terra Cotta Warriors

Nature: Botanical Gardens

Leonardo Da Vinci Inventions

For more information about the Classroom Series, visit the website shop and choose Classroom Series from the drop-down options. Curated educational toys, DVDs and On-the-Go Collection of travel bags are also featured in the online "Museum Access" shop. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of "Museum Access" are available on Amazon Video. The series continues to air on public television stations nationwide. Season 3 is scheduled to launch in spring 2020. Check local PBS station listings for air dates and times. Sign up for The Museum Access Insider newsletter, filled with fun facts, museum news and behind-the-scenes photos.

