Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington Celebrates U.S. Semiquincentennial with Reclining Liberty Acquisition and a National Biennial Exhibition

Museum launches grass roots campaign to keep iconic Reclining Liberty sculpture in Arlington

Call for national biennial exhibition seeks independent curators from 13 original colonies

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington (MoCA Arlington) today announced its plans to commemorate the semiquincentennial of the United States of America through two major initiatives.

First, MoCA is undertaking a community-based campaign to Keep Liberty in Arlington. Over the last 2.5 years, the iconic sculpture has become a must-see public artwork and attracts thousands of visitors each year. Arlington County recently approved permanent status for the sculpture to remain in its place.

Reclining Liberty by Zaq Landsberg at MoCA Arlington in Arlington, VA. (Photo credit: Vivian Marie Doering)

Reclining Liberty is a 25-foot sculpture of Lady Liberty in a reclining pose inspired by the giant reclining Buddha statues of Asia along their path to enlightenment. The sculpture has been on loan from New York-based artist Zaq Landsberg since July 2023 and is prominently positioned on the museum's front lawn along Wilson Boulevard in Arlington.

"Every day, we see people interact with Reclining Liberty. She has become the heart and soul of MoCA Arlington, allowing people from all backgrounds to pause, smile, and reflect on the various interpretations possible," said Catherine Anchin, Executive Director. "We're asking our communities – our neighbors, our supporters in the wider DMV area, and our growing national and international friends – to help us acquire, maintain, promote and support Reclining Liberty and our work."

The museum will host a public community celebration of Reclining Liberty in summer 2026 to mark this milestone for the museum and the nation. People interested in donating should visit the museum's website or may inquire with the museum's development office on directing gifts of stock or donor advised funds. We're also encouraging anyone who admires her to take and post a selfie to help MoCA share her with the world.

In addition to the Keep Liberty in Arlington campaign, the museum is organizing the next iteration of its national biennial series Assembly, which will open in early October 2026. The museum aims to give independent curators and artists an opportunity to have their work on view in the national capital region in 2026.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the biennial will focus on new work by contemporary artists in the 13 original colonies, along with Vermont and the District of Columbia, through the eyes of four independent curators working in those regions.

The locations included are Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

The museum invites independent curators working in the locales above to submit proposals for thematic group exhibitions designed for a single gallery space. Proposed exhibitions should include cutting-edge work by contemporary artists working in their respective regions. Themes proposed should demonstrate advances in the broader contemporary art sector and address topics relevant to their region. For more information, interested independent curators can visit the open call listed on the museum's website.

The four selected independent curators will receive compensation for their participation in co-organizing this iteration of the national biennial in collaboration with the museum's Senior Curator and Director of Exhibitions, Blair Murphy. Artists included in the selected proposals will also receive honoraria.

Assembly will run from October 3, 2026, through January 24, 2027.

Learn more about MoCA Arlington's interactive exhibition Reclining Liberty.

Be a part of history, donate online today!

Submit your proposal by May 15, 2026, to be considered for the national biennial guest curator open call.

About Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that enriches community life by connecting the public with contemporary art and artists through exhibitions, education and public programs, and an artists-in-residence program. Located at 3550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA, the museum is open Wednesdays – Sundays 12-5pm. The museum has free on-site parking, is easy to reach by metro and bus, and is accessible. There is no admission fee to visit. For more information about our exhibitions and programming, visit mocaarlington.org. Follow us @mocaarlington.

SOURCE Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington