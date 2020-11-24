Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) to Offer New Exhibition, Extended Museum Hours, Virtual Conversations and Family Programs During Miami Art Week, Nov. 29-Dec. 6

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) will host exhibitions, virtual events, virtual tours and extended hours during Miami Art Week, Nov. 29–Dec. 6, 2020.

Adam Leontus (1923-1986) Arbre magique, n.d. Acrylic on board 23 3/4 x 19 1?2 inches Courtesy of the Betty and Isaac Rudman Trust Collection Raúl de Nieves When I Look into Your Eyes I See the Sun, 2018 168 x 192 x 192 in. Photo Credit: Michael Lopez with Zachary Balber Photography

"We are pleased to safely welcome visitors to the museum for Miami Art Week 2020 by presenting a diverse range of exhibitions and virtual programming," said MOCA Executive Director Chana Sheldon. "MOCA is honored to host the most comprehensive survey of work by Raúl de Nieves, complemented by the exhibition, 'Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art,' focusing on Haitian art and paying tribute to Haiti's rich historical, cultural, and artistic heritage."

In-Person Exhibitions

"Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art" Selection from the Betty and Isaac Rudman Trust Collection,

On View Through March 14

The exhibition brings together a selection of paintings from Haiti created between 1940 and 1970. Featuring works by Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, Rígaud Benoit, Wilson Bigaud, Jacques-Enguérrand Gourgue, and Gérard Valcin, these renowned masters come from the first and second generation of artists associated with Port-au-Prince's Centre d' Art. This exhibition also includes some of their contemporaries and pupils, including Ernst Louizor, Célestin Faustin and Adam Leontus. The merging of techniques, methods, and cultures is seen through their work, ushering forth a style that is uniquely and quintessentially Haitian. The paintings explore the Haitian identity through deep, rich, vibrant colored scenes depicting historical figures, tropical flowers and fruits, rural landscapes, and daily activities infused with spirituality and Afro-Caribbean religious symbolism, particularly from a voodoo tradition. Curated by Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig, Ph.D.

"Raul de Nieves: Eternal Return & The Obsidian Heart," On View Through March 21

Eternal Return and The Obsidian Heart is, to date, the most comprehensive survey of work by Raúl de Nieves. The exhibition connects the artist's exuberant material sensibility to his roots in punk music, devotional ritual, and celebratory queerness. The artist draws inspiration from his childhood spent in Michoacán, Mexico, where public religious ceremonies and private rituals incorporate elaborate costuming and theatrical components. Coming of age in DIY scenes in San Diego and San Francisco also energized de Nieves with a theatrical approach to art making. Curated by Risa Puleo.

Virtual Conversations at MOCA

Conversations at MOCA: Raul de Nieves + Risa Puleo – Thursday, Dec. 3, 7–8:30 p.m.

Join artist Raul De Nieves in conversation with exhibition curator Risa Puleo via Zoom as they discuss De Nieves' exhibition "Eternal Return & the Obsidian Heart"; his history, art and performance practice; and De Nieves' affinity for punk rock, performance and mysticism.

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4916045156353/WN_xdL6r3hKTcWQbdDST6npUw

Conversations at MOCA: Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art – Saturday, Dec. 5, 12–1:30 p.m.

Join artists Edouard Duval-Carrie and Asser Saint-Val in a conversation that pays tribute to Haiti's rich cultural and artistic heritage as these contemporary painters discuss the history of their practice. Moderated by Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig PhD.

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216046784648/WN_SGI-hMvUR1KmwXufCnzfoQ

Family Programs

Virtual MOCA miniMakers – Saturday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.

Children ages 6–12 and their families are invited to MOCA's signature make-and-take workshops, taught by local working artists. Creative workshops are inspired by MOCA's current exhibitions.

Watch via Facebook Live

Virtual Sunday Stories – Sunday, Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 1–5 enjoy a story reading from "Shante Keys and the New Year's Peas" by Gail Piernas-Davenport and Marion Eldridge, followed by a hands-on early childhood art project.

Watch via Facebook Live

Virtual Tours:

On Sunday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at 3:00 p.m., MOCA's Curator of Education Amanda Covach will provide a virtual tour of MOCA's current exhibitions "Raúl De Nieves: Eternal Return & The Obsidian Heart" and "Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art."

RSVP for Nov. 29 Virtual Tour: http://bit.ly/MOCA1129

RSVP for Dec. 6 Virtual Tour: http://bit.ly/MOCA1206

MOCA's extended opening hours during Miami Art Week are Tuesday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Timed tickets are encouraged throughout Miami Art Week (December 1-6) and admission will be prioritized for those with pre-purchased tickets available here .

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum has instituted new health and safety guidelines that require social distancing and face coverings, among other measures.

MOCA exhibitions and programming are made possible with the continued support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and with support from the Green Family Foundation.

The museum is located at 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161. Admission to the museum is $10 and free for MOCA members and North Miami residents. For more information, visit mocanomi.org, call 305-893-6211 or email [email protected].

