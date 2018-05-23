Museum Of Ice Cream Announces The Grand Opening Of 'The Pint Shop'

Starting this summer, Museum of Ice Cream's ice cream will launch at The Pint Shop, all Museum of Ice Cream locations, and exclusively at most Target stores across the country. The debut line will include their signature flavors, Piñata and Sprinkle Pool, as well as new additions: Vanillionaire, Chocolate Crush, Cherrylicious, Churro Churro, and Nana Bread.

"When we launched Museum of Ice Cream in 2016, we set forth to unite the world through imagination and creativity," said Museum of Ice Cream Founder and Creative Director, Maryellis Bunn. "I set out to create The Pint Shop as a place where you can curate your own experience to share in real life, and among your peers. The launch of The Pint Shop is a new experience under the umbrella of MOIC, which celebrates the accessibility and democracy that ice cream brings."

Museum of Ice Cream is pleased to partner with official launch sponsor, Target, to debut its latest concept. Over the past two years, Museum of Ice Cream has expanded exponentially, opening locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami. Consistently selling out with each iteration, MOIC has welcomed over one million visitors around the world and over a billion social media impressions globally.

Mark your calendars! Starting this summer, The Pint Shop is free and open to the public six days a week opening June 6, 2018. The Pint Shop is accessible to the public on a first come first basis and limited by capacity. In addition, there are a limited number of paid reservations for an exclusive tasting experience available at museumoficecream.com.

The Pint Shop

459 W. 14th Street

New York, NY 10014

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream creates immersive, hyper-sensory experiences and products that inspire creativity, fun, and human to human engagement. Led by Founder and Creative Director, Maryellis Bunn, and a dedicated team of creators, designers, and producers who believed in her vision, Museum of Ice Cream utilizes the magic of ice cream to unite the world through imagination.

Stay tuned, Museum of Ice Cream will be announcing special events and new iterations in the coming months. Follow along @museumoficecream (#museumoficecream), and sign up on the website for the latest updates! #pintshare

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/museum-of-ice-cream-announces-the-grand-opening-of-the-pint-shop-300653223.html

SOURCE Museum of Ice Cream

Related Links

http://www.museumoficecream.com

