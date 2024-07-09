Museum of Ice Cream Celebrates 40th Anniversary of National Ice Cream Day with Outdoor Sprinkle Pools and Free Ice Cream Around the World

For the third year, Museum of Ice Cream, the world's largest ice cream shop, is hosting an epic ice cream party that is featuring a multi-sensory and playful experience inspiring human connection and imagination, featuring the world's biggest outdoor sprinkle pool in select cities (New York, Chicago and Singapore). As part of the global celebration, Museum of Ice Cream is giving out thousands of free servings of ice cream in each city, inspiring the masses to stay cool, celebrate joy, and connect through the universal language of ice cream. Guests should come ready to cone-nect and re-discover the kid within through games and activities that unlock free ice cream!

Specific city details are as follows:

New York, NY at Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards

Dippin' Dots , the renowned beaded ice cream brand, is partnering with Museum of Ice Cream to give out Cotton Candy and Rainbow Ice Dippin' Dots at Hudson Yards while supplies last, while also giving away a free mini cup across all their store and shopping center locations nationwide on July 21 . Museum of Ice Cream is offering exclusive ticket discounts at all Dippin' Dots stores, learn more here .

Austin, TX at South Congress:

In partnership with Blue Bell Creameries , the homemade ice cream brand that originated in Texas , Museum of Ice Cream is giving away free vanilla and chocolate ice cream cups via a bright pink ice cream truck, in front of Music Lane until supplies last. Museum of Ice Cream is also teaming up with the South Congress Merchant Association for an epic summer giveaway, partnering with dozens of local merchants to offer special discounts, benefits, treats, and more.

Chicago, IL at Pioneer Court:

Museum of Ice Cream is partnering with DOVE® Ice Cream, a brand founded on the southside of Chicago in 1956, as it goes back to its roots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Pioneer Court. DOVE® Ice Cream, proudly a part of Mars, Inc., is sharing its original creamy ice cream bars until supplies last.

Singapore at Plaza Singapura:

Together with Denzy Gelato , Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is going to surprise and delight guests with delicious sweet treats and sprinkle pool fun.

, Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is going to surprise and delight guests with delicious sweet treats and sprinkle pool fun. Museum of Ice Cream and Denzy Gelato is hosting a scavenger hunt during National Ice Cream Day celebrations - hiding a unicorn squishy every 2 hours - encouraging visitors to find and present the squishy to the team in exchange for a year-long membership to Museum of Ice Cream. There will be a total of six memberships given out throughout the weekend.

"National Ice Cream Day is the biggest celebration of Museum of Ice Cream's core values and aligns with our mission to create connection and joy through a shared love of ice cream," said Maryellis Bunn, co-founder and co-CEO of Museum of Ice Cream. "We're thrilled to surprise, delight, and unite ice cream fans worldwide in the most fun way we could think of: a giant pool of sprinkles — and free ice cream."

Museum of Ice Cream's National Ice Cream Day celebrations are open to the public on July 20th and July 21st from 11am to 6pm in NYC, Chicago and Singapore and from 12pm to 5pm in Austin. The activations are free for all and no tickets are required. MOIC is offering 15% off tickets to all museum locations on-site at each activation, valid for use through October. For updates and announcements, sign up on Museum of Ice Cream's website , and follow @ museumoficecream on social. Continue the celebrations at all Museum of Ice Cream locations by purchasing tickets to the full experience at museumoficecream.com .

New York Location:

Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards

11th Avenue and Hudson Boulevard East

New York, NY 10001

Chicago Location:

401 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Austin Location:

1011 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Singapore Location:

68 Orchard Rd

Singapore 238839

