MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM NYC Reimagines Its SoHo Flagship

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM unveils the next evolution of its iconic three-story SoHo flagship. The refreshed experience is bigger, brighter, and more playful, featuring expanded immersive environments, new interactive installations, and even more room for movement, imagination, and shared fun.

New interactive installations and expanded ice-cream-inspired spaces create more room for joy, discovery, and connection

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM is built for families making unforgettable memories, friends celebrating life's moments big and small, couples turning dates into playful adventures, and anyone seeking the most fun and imaginative experiences in the city. Play is not a perk here. It's the point.

The relaunched MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM NYC introduces new experiences including the Hall of Freezers, where freezers open to secret rooms; Sundae House, a hands-on kitchen of imagination and play; a larger-than-life carnival and playground; an infinite Banana Split Jungle; and an interactive exhibit exploring the history and science of ice cream. Guests can roll up their sleeves, get creative, and start "cooking" their way through all of their favorite fantastical recipes. These exhibits debut alongside the brand's now-legendary, world-famous installations, including the Sprinkle Pool, the largest indoor slide in NYC, the Ice Cream Subway, and a newly dedicated private events space.

"From day one, our goal was to build an immersive museum that makes people of all ages feel something real," said Manish Vora, CEO of MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM. "This next chapter of our NYC flagship reflects how far we've come and how boldly we continue to design for joy, cone-ction, and pure imaginative fun."

To celebrate the reopening, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM will host limited-edition experiences, including themed nights, special tastings, and playful events that bring its global fan community together around shared ice cream and nostalgia. Events include a Valentine's Day Sips and Scoops Date Night , where couples, friends, and families can explore the newly reimagined exhibits and indulge in an exclusive ice cream and wine pairing (21+). Taking place on February 12 and 19, this limited-edition experience combines romance, imagination, and shared joy.

What began as a bold experiment in immersive creativity has become one of the most visited and recognizable experiential brands in the world. As MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM has grown, so has its ambition. The brand now spans multiple cities worldwide, welcoming a projected two million guests annually, with major new flagships opening in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando. Today, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM stands as the definitive destination where immersive art, physical play, design, and culinary delight collide into a single, ticketed experience.

Tickets and additional information, including upcoming events and activations, are available at MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM's website . Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected] .

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (MOIC)

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM is the global experiential brand known for creating award-winning, first-of-their-kind, multi-sensory experiums. With locations in New York City, Chicago, Miami, Boston, and Singapore, and new flagships opening in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM has welcomed millions of guests into immersive environments designed to spark imagination, inspire play, and create meaningful moments of cone-ction through the universal power of ice cream.

