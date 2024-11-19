Museum of Ice Cream Opens Permanent Location in Boston Seaport

The Groundbreaking Immersive Experience Debuts The Ultimate Ice Cream Wonderland in Time for the Holidays - Tickets Now Available!

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of construction, Museum of Ice Cream's latest, tastiest, and most interactive immersive ice cream playground, opens on December 14th in Boston Seaport , which has become an international destination for food, beverage & fun. Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) further cements Seaport as an international destination and a family-friendly anchor enhancing the neighborhood's continued focus on bringing world-class family entertainment to the local community and tourists alike.

Museum of Ice Cream Sprinkle Pool

On Saturday, December 14, ice cream lovers of all ages, from kids, teens, and adults will celebrate, from birthday parties to girl's night out, ultimate date nights, and everything in between. Bostonians finally embark on the world-famous multi-sensory, immersive journey through the world of frozen treats. MOIC Boston spans nearly 13,000 square feet over two floors. MOIC Boston is the brand's sixth permanent global location. Tickets are now available online for opening day (Saturday, December 14th) and beyond, and are expected to sell out daily through the holiday period into the New Year.

The new Boston location offers locals and visitors the opportunity to savor unique ice cream flavors while immersing themselves in playful experiences that celebrate the essence of Boston. Whether jumping into the sprinkle pool, sliding down the two-story slide, or enjoying the carnival while sipping on a Pinktini, MOIC provides a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of Boston city life. Adults enjoy a night out with friends or a romantic date, where the joy of play reignites their imaginations. Every corner of the space invites guests to believe that anything is possible—all while indulging in unlimited ice cream in this extraordinary celebration of fun and flavor.

Highlights include FunWay Park, a lively baseball-themed carnival area inspired by Fenway Park, where visitors enjoy carnival games and cotton candy flavors reminiscent of classic baseball snacks such as caramel buttered popcorn. Guests also immerse in Cookie Living Room, designed to mimic a cozy living room entirely crafted from 'Chipwiches'. This whimsical space boasts cookie-shaped furniture and decor, complete with hidden doors leading to an ice cream library and delightful hidden treats waiting to be discovered. To close out the adventure, guests ride down the slide into the world-famous sprinkle pool.

To enhance the journey through scent and taste, Museum of Ice Cream Boston partnered with sensory scientists at International Flavors and Fragrances , to create a new tasting experience that takes you on a journey through wild flavors only found in Boston! The featured experience is a "Lobstah Ice Cream" tasting experience that will make you say to your loved ones, "You are my lobster (ice cream)...for life!"

MOIC is also debuting a delectable Salted Vanilla Fudge milkshake, which combines Friendly's® new limited edition creamy Salted Vanilla Fudge ice cream with whole milk. This exclusive treat is in partnership with the beloved & iconic Northeast ice cream brand Friendly's which also offers four delightful ice cream bars within MOIC Boston, including Fudge Brownie, Cherry Fudge, Caramel Waffle Cone, and Cookie Dough.

"As a Massachusetts native, it's a personal thrill to bring the magic of Museum of Ice Cream to Boston's Seaport District. This museum blends imagination, creativity, and local Bostonian charm, and we're excited to become a major part of the rich tourism and attraction history of the city and are looking forward to welcoming visitors from all over the globe, as we bring childlike joy to Boston and contribute to the continued growth of South Boston as a true entertainment destination," said Co-Founder and CEO of Museum of Ice Cream, Manish Vora. "This opening marks a significant chapter in our brand's continued expansion as our twelfth global location since our inception and sixth permanent location, as we strive to inspire connection, fun, and wonder across the globe," said Vora.

"We're excited to welcome the Museum of Ice Cream to Seaport. It brings a unique blend of art, culture, and play that aligns perfectly with our community's innovative spirit. This family-friendly attraction will be a great addition to our neighborhood's diverse offerings," said Ariel Foxman, Vice President, Brand & Experience, Boston Seaport by WS Development.

With locations in New York City, Austin, Chicago, Singapore and Miami, MOIC is on a mission to spread joy and connection through the universal love of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream Boston opens to the public on December 14th, with tickets available at museumoficecream.com beginning today. MOIC will be open 7 days a week through the new year, aside from Christmas Day. MOIC Boston is located at Boston Seaport at 121 Seaport Blvd. Join the anticipation, sign up for updates on the website , and follow @ museumoficecream for updates and announcements.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream, a Figure8 company, is a global experiential brand recognized around the world for designing award-winning, first-of-its-kind, multi-sensory experiums. Museum of Ice Cream has welcomed millions of guests to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Singapore, and Miami and a new location in development in Boston, Museum of Ice Cream remains a pioneer in the experience-first industry, continuing to develop unique concepts that provoke wonder and creativity. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.

ABOUT BOSTON SEAPORT

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development, a Massachusetts-based mixed-use developer and one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country, is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz , follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

