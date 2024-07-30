The Celebrated Immersive Experience is Opening in the Heart of Downtown Miami This September Offering Locals & Guests a New Place to Cool Off, Tickets On Sale Now

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Miami! Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), a global experiential brand known for its immersive, multi-sensory experiums inspired by ice cream, is making a sweet return to the Magic City on September 6 with a new permanent location where interactive museum meets playground at Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Tickets are now on sale online .

Museum of Ice Cream Returns to Miami With A New Permanent Location at Miami Worldcenter

Museum of Ice Cream is the only immersive experience where everyone plays like a kid and eats unlimited ice cream together. The Miami location spans 14,000 square feet over two floors and is the next generation of interactive museums and a tribute to the city's vibrant international spirit, culture, hospitality and love of ice cream. The new location promises to be the most playful, joyous, educational, and tasty iteration yet, with visitors anticipated from over 80 countries in the first year.

Highlights include a retro 'Cream Liner', a 60's inspired luxury airplane that transports you from downtown Miami to a world of endless possibility where anything is pop-sicle. Guests explore 'A Grand Hall of Freezers', filled with mysterious doors, where you discover surprises, wonders and of course, treats. Top off your adventure by sliding down a double helix slide into the world famous sprinkle pool, designed as a tribute to the iconic Versace Mansion.

To enhance the journey through scent and taste, Museum of Ice Cream Miami partnered with sensory scientists at International Flavors and Fragrances , to create a multi sensory tasting experience that takes you on a journey through the flavors of the tropical city. In celebration of opening, Museum of Ice Cream Miami will feature new flavors from beloved local creamery Azucar Ice Cream . Museum of Ice Cream Miami is also thrilled to serve Cosmic Bliss for the first time featuring their new and creamy coconut based soft serve.

Adults can also let their imagination soar as they enjoy a date night or a fun night out with friends. From ice cream-themed cocktails, to hours of adults-only play, Museum of Ice Cream Miami hopes to inspire imagination so all guests can rediscover the kid within. Adults are taken on a transformational journey, allowing them to forget their adult worries by utilizing the power of play; from swimming in sprinkles, exploring banana jungles, playing in a carnival and of course, eating unlimited ice cream.

"Living in Miami, and opening a Museum at the Faena Bazaar back in 2018 was a dream for me and changed how I approached designing the past five museums we have opened around the world," says Maryellis Bunn, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Museum of Ice Cream. With this Museum being a permanent build, I was able to push the boundaries of design and interactivity, making this the creamiest, most colorful, and tastiest museum yet. You'll see sensory elements from taste, touch and smell incorporated throughout," "I'm also excited to collaborate with so many incredible organizations like Style Saves and Groot Hospitality with many more to come."

"Bringing the museum to Miami Worldcenter has been a game changer as it truly positions the Museum at the epicenter of downtown Miami and as a global arts destination. We have had tremendous support from the city and mayor's office over the past 6 years. Miami continues to open its arms to innovation in hospitality, allowing creative entrepreneurs like us to launch ambitious concepts in an increasingly difficult national building environment," says Manish Vora, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"We are thrilled to become the home of Museum of Ice Cream's first permanent location in Miami as we continuously look to bring unique concepts that elevate Downtown and Miami Worldcenter, " said Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates. "The Museum will not only enhance the city's status as a global arts and culture destination, but it will also cater to Miami Worldcenter's diverse population of locals, visitors, and families alike," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

With locations in New York City, Austin, Chicago, Singapore, and forthcoming in Boston, Museum of Ice Cream is on a mission to spread joy and connection through the universal love of ice cream.

Museum of Ice Cream Miami opens to the public on September 6th, with tickets available at museumoficecream.com beginning today. Museum of Ice Cream Miami is located at Miami Worldcenter at 851 NE 1st Avenue (Unit #134). Join the anticipation, sign up for updates on the website , and follow @ museumoficecream for updates and announcements.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream, a Figure8 company, is a global experiential brand recognized around the world for designing award-winning, first-of-its-kind, multi-sensory experiums. Museum of Ice Cream has welcomed millions of guests to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Singapore, and Miami and a new location in development in Boston, Museum of Ice Cream remains a pioneer in the experience-first industry, continuing to develop unique concepts that provoke wonder and creativity. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.

ABOUT FIGURE8

Figure8 is an experience-first development company that takes the unimaginable and turns it into the tangible. Putting human connection at the forefront, the company creates experiums - places outside of distraction, away from expectation, and beyond inhibition.

ABOUT MIAMI WORLDCENTER

Miami Worldcenter is a new $6 billion mixed-use destination in Downtown Miami. The 27-acre development spans ten city blocks with a diverse mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality uses complemented by an array of retail, restaurant, and entertainment options. Miami Worldcenter is being developed by master developers Miami Worldcenter Associates, led by Managing Partners Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani, in partnership with CIM Group.

SOURCE Museum of Ice Cream