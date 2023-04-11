Museum of Illusions Mall of America Set to Open May 5

Tickets for Mall of America's newest attraction are on sale now

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Mall of America announces today it will be opening to the public May 5, 2023. The 'edutainment' attraction will offer mind-bending holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms that stir the senses and teach visitors about vision, perception and the human brain.

The museum features over 60 exhibits within its 6,300-square-foot space that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. Guides are also available throughout the space to explain the illusions and assist with photography. Tickets, which are available to purchase on the Museum of Illusions official website , start at $20 and are expected to sell out quickly. The Museum can be found on the second floor, near the North entrance to the Mall.

"Our museum offers a unique and unforgettable experience, meant to entertain and educate! We're so thrilled to bring our Museum of Illusions to Mall of America, continuing our US expansion in one of the most recognizable venues in the country," says Barbara Blackwell, Museum of Illusions' Vice President of Marketing and Sales. "Whether you're visiting with your family, on a school field trip, or just curious about the wonders of the mind, we're here to provide a unique and unforgettable experience. We can't wait to show you the magic of illusions!"

Museum of Illusions is the largest brand of private museums worldwide with 42 locations in 25 countries across 4 continents. Visit moimallofamerica.com to learn more, and follow Museum of Illusions Mall of America on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and updates!

Museum of Illusions Mall of America is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 60 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With 42 locations in 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.moimallofamerica.com .

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

