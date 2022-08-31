Museum of Illusions® Reaches New Heights with New Museum Coming Soon to Denver

Lease agreement finalized for future Denver museum to open early next year in 16th Street Mall

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions ® , a global leader in "edutainment" and the biggest chain of private museums worldwide, announced today the global brand's plans to open a new museum in Denver, Colorado, in early 2023.

Following the lease agreement recently finalized, the 6,229 square feet of space in Denver's bustling 16th Street Mall – also known as Pedestrian Mall – will welcome a new state-of-the-art museum designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy mentally-stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms. The Mile High City locals and tourists are in for a memorable experience filled with unique and unconventional exhibits and installations that will take current perceptions of entertainment and education to new heights. Sam Zaitz and Sarah Alfano of JLL represented the landlord, working in concert with the building's asset and property manager, Hines.

"Tether Advisors was thrilled to represent Museum of Illusions in securing the location of a future museum in Denver, Colorado. Every deal has its unique quirks, and we have to give credit to the Museum of Illusions team for adapting to market conditions and tirelessly working to get this one across the finish line," said Sean Kulzer, Senior Vice president at Tether Advisors. "The brand's expansion into Denver is exciting for the community as well as for the local governance and partners committed to revitalizing 16th Street Mall (16th Street Mall Project) and making it a top Denver attraction for a dynamic retail environment for years to come."

Denver is one of largest and top ranked business cities in the United States. The 16th Street Mall is a popular business destination that garners foot traffic from locals and tourists alike to businesses and attractions in the area including casual and upscale dining, taverns and breweries, entertainment as well as luxury and mainstream shops. The Pedestrian Mall is an attraction that people from all over enjoy, making it the ideal destination for Museum of Illusions' experiential retail concept.

"Museum of Illusions is excited to continue expanding its presence across the nation and the world at-large, bringing its unique, interactive and immersive experience to popular entertainment centers and influential cities," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Denver is a unique city with an appreciation for new experiences and fresh perspectives, and the new Denver Museum of Illusions location is poised to provide that for residents and visitors from all over."

As the brand continues to grow with nearly 40 museums to-date, Museum of Illusions is well on its way to bring its network to at least 100 locations around the world over the course of the next four years, with new style and design concepts in store to take the museums to the next level. The brand's aggressive expansion across the globe has U.S. locations slated to open new Museum of Illusions in the near future in Washington, DC; Scottsdale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, TX; Mall of America and more.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at [email protected] .

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at [email protected] .

SOURCE Museum of Illusions®