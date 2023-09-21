Museum of Latin America Art (MOLAA) Presents a Night of Art and Culture at the Gala and Live and Online Auction

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Latin America Art (MOLAA) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Gala on Saturday, September 23, 2023, promising an enchanting evening celebrating art, culture, and community. This year's Gala will feature an immersive experience filled with captivating artwork, renowned artists, exquisite Latin American cuisine, live music performances, engaging presentations, and an exciting live auction.

A centerpiece of this year's Gala is the live auction, offering a remarkable array of collectibles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Attendees can bid on:

Exquisite Art Pieces: A curated selection of artworks by renowned Latin American and Latino/a/x artists showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of the region's art scene.

Sports Outings: Exclusive opportunities for sports enthusiasts, including tickets to premier sporting events.

Gourmet Culinary and Wine-Tasting Experiences: A chance to savor Latin American cuisine and world-class wines.

Luxury Getaways: Escape to breathtaking destinations like Baja California.

Acura Grand Prix Tickets: Experience the thrill of high-speed racing at its best.

Museum Tours: Explore other cultural institutions and expand your horizons.

Bidding at the live auction promises to be a spirited affair, with all proceeds going to support MOLAA's mission of promoting the diversity and richness of Latin American and Latino/a/x art and culture. Persons wishing to bid on the art pieces and items in the Online auction may go to https://molaa2023.ggo.bid/

The Museum extends its deepest gratitude to its 2023 Gala sponsors, each of whom plays a crucial role in bringing this monumental event to fruition:

PRESENTING: TGIS

DIAMOND: Robert Gumbiner Foundation, Air Products, STARZ #TakeTheLead

PLATINUM: Drs. Robert N. Braun & Joan A. Friedman

GOLD: Port of Long Beach, Cordoba Corporation, Gay & Tim Degani, TELACU, SoCal Gas, ACTUM, Long Beach Container Terminal

SILVER: Long Beach City College, Zach Horowitz, Chapman University, SA Recycling, Long Beach Convention Center, NBC4 / Telemundo 52, AltaMed, Port of Los Angeles, Gloria and Mario Cordero

BRONZE: Bank of America, Hyundai Motor America, Verizon, The Edmond Group, Supervisor Janice Hahn, International City Bank, The Boeing Company, Moffat & Nichol

UNDERWRITER SPONSORSHIPS: Schulman – Neri Foundation, Northgate González Market, Jacobs, The Edmond Group

Join Us at MOLAA's Gala and Live and On-Line Auction

MOLAA's Gala on September 23, 2023, is set to be an extraordinary evening that celebrates the beauty and diversity of Latin American art and culture. Don't miss this chance to support MOLAA's mission while indulging in a night of artistic wonder and community spirit.

For more information and event details, please visit www.molaa.org.

About MOLAA:

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is a renowned institution dedicated to preserving, promoting, and exhibiting modern and contemporary Latin American art. Located in Los Angeles, MOLAA is committed to showcasing the richness, diversity, and cultural heritage of Latin America through its extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and multimedia art. By fostering dialogue and understanding, MOLAA serves as a bridge between cultures, inspiring appreciation for Latin American art and its influence worldwide.

CONTACT:

Stephen Chavez

(310) 486-4104

[email protected]

