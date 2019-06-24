Museum of Science and Industry Announces New Board Chairman

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI) is proud to announce that current Museum trustee Chris M. Crane will take on a new role as chairman of the Museum board. Crane was elected to succeed Kent P. Dauten during a recent board meeting held June 19, 2019. Dauten, who will remain on the board of trustees, was elected to the position in 2016 and is stepping down after fulfilling his three-year term as the Museum's board chairman.

"The Museum has benefitted tremendously from Kent Dauten's leadership during his tenure as board chairman and we are delighted that he will continue supporting the Museum's endeavors," said David Mosena, MSI's president and CEO. "As Chris steps into the chairman role, we are excited to leverage his vision and passion for STEM learning as the Museum builds on the foundational work we have undertaken to ensure that MSI is truly an institution for the 21st century."

In his role as board chairman, Crane will continue to help the Museum deliver on its mission to inspire the inventive genius in everyone. His appointment will allow MSI to continue to advance its strategic direction to become a futurist and provocateur while continuing its critical and impactful education work that helps youth achieve their full potential in science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Crane, an MSI trustee since 2007, is president and chief executive officer of Exelon Corporation where he oversees a family of companies with operations throughout the U.S. representing every stage of the energy value chain. He has held multiple roles at Exelon since joining the company in 1998, including chief operating officer and chief nuclear officer, among others.

"I am privileged to assume leadership of the Museum's board of trustees and look forward to helping deliver on the institution's mission and vision," said Crane. "I believe that, together with Museum leadership, we will continue to create new ways to foster curiosity and discovery to help broaden public understanding of science and demonstrate the exciting ways STEM is fueling the jobs of tomorrow."

The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI), one of the largest science museums in the world, offers world-class and uniquely interactive experiences that inspire inventive genius and foster curiosity. From groundbreaking and award-winning exhibits that can't be found anywhere else, to hands-on opportunities that make you the scientist—a visit to MSI is where fun and learning mix. Through its Welcome to Science Initiative, the Museum offers a variety of student, teacher and family programs that make a difference in communities and contribute to MSI's larger vision: to inspire and motivate children to achieve their full potential in science, technology, medicine and engineering. Come visit and find your inspiration! MSI is open 9:30–4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Extended hours, until 5:30 p.m., are offered during peak periods. The Museum is grateful for the support of its donors and guests, who make its work possible. MSI is also supported in part by the people of Chicago through the Chicago Park District. For more information, visit msichicago.org or call (773) 684-1414.

