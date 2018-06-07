Museum Of Science And Industry Names Anthony Vitagliano Vice President, Exhibitions And Engagement

"Anthony's demonstrated success in creating experiences across a wide range of industries will help accelerate MSI's transition to become a museum for the future," said Mosena. "His proven track record in creating engagement between people and brands will continue to elevate our reputation as a world-class institution in a city renowned for its cultural offerings."

Vitagliano will oversee the Exhibitions and Collections division, which is responsible for creating and designing exhibits, as well as the care of the Museum's collection of more than 35,000 artifacts. In this role, he will guide the creation of MSI's next generation of fully integrated guest experiences; build on the institution's highly interactive nature; and incorporate new digital and analog platforms into permanent and temporary exhibits.

"We believe that Anthony's creative vision and expertise will drive our mission and vision in new, exciting ways as we continue to push the boundaries of what guests have come to expect from MSI," said Mosena.

Vitagliano joins MSI from Digital Kitchen, a Chicago-based creative content and experience agency, where he served as president and chief creative officer since early 2017. Vitagliano started at Digital Kitchen in 2003 as director of experience design, creating award-winning work for clients, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Warner Bros., Carnival Cruise Line, and HBO. He resides in the western suburbs with his wife and two children.

Vitagliano was selected after a nationwide search led by Koya Leadership Partners, a national retained executive search firm dedicated exclusively to serving clients in the nonprofit sector.

About the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI)

The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI), one of the largest science museums in the world, offers world-class and uniquely interactive experiences that inspire inventive genius and foster curiosity. From groundbreaking and award-winning exhibits that can't be found anywhere else, to hands-on opportunities that make you the scientist—a visit to MSI is where fun and learning mix. Through its Welcome to Science Initiative, the Museum offers a variety of student, teacher and family programs that make a difference in communities and contribute to MSI's larger vision: to inspire and motivate children to achieve their full potential in science, technology, medicine and engineering. Come visit and find your inspiration! MSI is open 9:30–4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Extended hours, until 5:30 p.m., are offered during peak periods. The Museum is grateful for the support of its donors and guests, who make its work possible. MSI is also supported in part by the people of Chicago through the Chicago Park District. For more information, visit msichicago.org or call (773) 684-1414.

