Museum Of Science And Industry Recognizes 40 Chicago-Area Schools For Their Work To Improve Science Education

"Education can change lives, and quality science learning can open up a world of opportunities for our children," said Andrea Ingram, MSI's vice president of education and guest services. "We are thankful to these teachers, principals and schools for transforming the science education environment for their students."

The Science Leadership Initiative is part of the Museum's Welcome to Science Initiative, a suite of nationally recognized programs designed to improve teaching, engage students and showcase diversity in science.

The Science Leadership Initiative identifies the components of an effective science education, supports schools on a path to improvement, promotes a culture of shared leadership in a school, and recognizes schools as models of success.

Participating schools teach 30,000 students and include Chicago Public Schools as well as parochial and suburban public schools. Twelve schools are in their third and final year of the program and received special recognition:

Chalmers School of Excellence, Chicago

of Excellence, Chicago Academy Elementary School, Chicago

Fairview South Elementary School, Skokie

Goethe Elementary School, Chicago

Hibbard School , Chicago

, Lorca Elementary School, Chicago

Peck Elementary School, Chicago

St. Bede the Venerable School, Chicago

St. Bruno School , Chicago

, Sawyer Elementary School, Chicago

Sundling Junior High School, Palatine

Tarkington School of Excellence, Chicago

"Science at Goethe has changed pretty phenomenally in the last three years, and it all started with our partnership with MSI," said Barbara Kargas, principal of Goethe Elementary School. "Every opportunity that we have to expand opportunities at our schools for our kids continues to move things forward."

Through its Welcome to Science Initiative, the Museum offers a variety of student, teacher and family programs that make a difference in communities and contribute to MSI's larger vision: to inspire and motivate children to achieve their full potential in science, technology, medicine and engineering.

