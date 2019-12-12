Museum of Science, Boston and EiE Partner with Australia's National Science and Technology Centre Bringing Grades 1-5 Engineering Curricula to Australian Primary School Students

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Science, Boston and its EiE team announce a licensing partnership with Australia's National Science and Technology Centre, Questacon, that will introduce Engineering is Elementary, one of the Museum's STEM curricula programs, to primary school teachers across Australia. To kick off the agreement, the Museum recently welcomed Graham Durant, Director of Questacon, to the Museum.

Engineering is Elementary, developed by the EiE team within the Museum of Science, Boston, will be rolled out in Australia over the next three years through Questacon, supported by investment from The Australian Defence Force. Questacon will deliver EiE professional development workshops and resource kits to 1000 primary school teachers from up to 500 schools across Australia. Engineering is Elementary units have been aligned to the Australian Curriculum Learning Areas and the General Capabilities. Schools will also be open to opportunities to invite engineers to the classroom, giving young engineering learners a holistic educational experience.

"Engineering is Elementary will be rolled out to primary school teachers across Australia over the next three years by Questacon, supported by The Australian Defence Force. Australia's future as a knowledge economy depends on emerging generations being engaged with foundation skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Students benefiting from this program will start high school with an understanding of how engineering can solve problems and hopefully consider engineering as a possible career path," said Professor Graham Durant, Questacon Director.

"Over the past 15 years, EiE has expanded vastly, with multiple STEM programs and products now available in every state in the U.S, and globally in over 30 countries. We are thrilled to see the introduction of EiE curriculum into Australian primary schools, giving young learners the opportunity to become the next generation of problem solvers no matter their location," said Annette Sawyer, Vice President, Education Division at the Museum of Science, Boston. "We hope to see the adoption of EiE curricula in more school systems, introducing more students to engineering at this critical age."

Reaching 1.3 M students annually, EiE programs foster STEM learning and education across disciplines to inspire critical thinking in young learners. The first phase of implementation in Australia begin in September, with an official launch planned for early 2020.

ABOUT EiE

Launched in 2003, EiE produces award-winning preK-8 STEM programs as part of the Museum of Science, Boston, one of the world's largest science centers and New England's most attended cultural institution. EiE reaches 1.3 million students each year, and has been used in all 50 states and in over 30 countries. Its research-based, hands-on engineering curricula were designed to create a generation of problem solvers. EiE introduces learners to the engineering design process to build a strong foundation of critical thinking and inspire them to solve real-world STEM challenges. With EiE, educators and students learn to apply an engineering mindset across disciplines—in the classroom and in out-of-school settings. A commitment to equity and access is a foundational idea in EiE's curriculum design, professional development, and research.

EiE engages all learners and empowers students and educators to discover their inner engineer. Visit: https://www.eie.org/.

ABOUT QUESTACON

Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre and its programs are administered within the Australian Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science. Questacon is empowered to engage, connect and inspire all Australians in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through a journey of lifelong learning. Questacon welcomes more than 500,000 visitors annually and engages another 600,000 people in their own communities in remote and regional areas of Australia. As Australia's National Science and Technology Centre, Questacon has a responsibility to be a contributor on the international stage, sharing good practice and showcasing the capabilities of the Australia science centre sector to the world. Visit www.questacon.edu.au

