Museum of Science, Boston to Present the 55th Annual Bradford Washburn Award to Captain Scott Kelly

The Bradford Washburn Award was established in 1964 and is considered the highest award the Museum bestows. The award is named for Museum of Science president and visionary director of the Museum for 40 years, Brad Washburn, who was an explorer, cartographer, photographer, and passionate defender of the environment. The award's recipient each year is an individual who embodies Washburn's spirit of adventure and ability to translate and interpret science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for the public.

Captain Kelly is one of the great pioneers in history having captivated the world during his record-breaking voyage to space. As subjects of an unprecedented NASA study, which examined the effects of space on the human body, together with his identical twin brother, Mark who remained on Earth, Captain Kelly paved the way for future space travel and exploration, inspiring countless others to look to the skies. His work as a speaker and author have given him further opportunities to share his incomparable story and the lessons he has learned throughout his career. Captain Kelly has spent nearly a year on the International Space Station and 520 days in space, putting him on the list of Americans who have spent the most time in space.

As a Washburn award recipient, Captain Kelly will join other scientific leaders who have previously received the award including Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau (1965), Dr. Jane Goodall (1974), Sir David Attenborough (1983), Paula Apsell (1994), and Margot Lee Shetterly (2018).

"We are thrilled to welcome Captain Kelly to the Museum this fall to receive the Washburn Award," said Ellie Starr, Senior Vice President, Advancement at the Museum of Science, Boston. "Captain Kelly's lifetime accomplishments as well as his commitment to leadership, teamwork, and sharing his knowledge about space make him the embodiment of a Washburn Award recipient."

This year's celebration will raise funds in support of the Museum's mission of promoting STEM education on October 24th, 2019. Please contact Gail C. Favreau at gfavreau@mos.org to purchase tickets. More information on the award is available here: https://www.mos.org/washburn-award.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

One of the world's largest science centers and New England's most attended cultural institution, the Museum introduces more than 1.4 million visitors a year to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through the world-class hands-on exhibits, programs and pre-K-12 curricula of its William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. An extraordinary variety of learning experiences span the Hall of Human Life, Thomson Theater of Electricity, Charles Hayden Planetarium, Mugar Omni Theater, Gordon Current Science & Technology Center, 4-D Theater, and Butterfly Garden. The Science Behind Pixar, created with Pixar Animation Studios, is touring internationally. The Museum's National Center for Technological Literacy® has transformed STEM education nationally and internationally through advocacy, standards and assessment reforms, teacher professional development, and curriculum development. The Museum's pre-K-8 curricula, including its award-winning Engineering is Elementary®, have reached an estimated 18 million students and 185,000 educators. Visit: http://www.mos.org.

