MUSEUM OF SEX DEBUTS UTOPIA: THREE CENTURIES OF SEXUALITY IN AMERICAN CULTS AND COMMUNES, A LANDMARK EXHIBITION CURATED BY JODI WILLE

Curated by critically acclaimed filmmaker and publisher Jodi Wille, the exhibition reveals the radical intimacy, artistry and reinvention within America's utopian communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Sex New York is proud to present Utopia: Three Centuries of Sexuality in American Cults and Communes, a groundbreaking exhibition curated by filmmaker, publisher and curator Jodi Wille. On view October 11, 2025, through April 12, 2026, the two-story exhibition is the first of its kind to trace three centuries of sexuality, relationships and identity within America's utopian and alternative spiritual movements, and examine their influence on the larger culture.

Source Family women in front of Father House, c. 1974

Featuring over 20 historical intentional communities, the show brings together an unprecedented display of more than 300 artworks, photographs, films, records, printed matter, clothing and rare artifacts to explore how sexuality and communal life shaped alternative visions of society and influenced the larger culture. Utopia reframes the history of American spiritual subcultures through the lens of desire, intimacy and creative reinvention among the following communities, including: Shakers, Oneida Community, The Source Family, Church of All Worlds, Cockettes, Kerista Commune, Rajneesh/Osho, Dean and Dudley Evenson, Unarius Academy of Science, House of David, Father Divine, The Farm.

"These communities were laboratories for rethinking nearly every aspect of life, including sexuality, spirituality, gender, family and art," says curator Jodi Wille. "Through their archives and creative expression, we witness their paths toward meaning and their attempts to reimagine new ways of living and loving in America. I'm thrilled to bring this exhibition and their extraordinary histories to a wider audience at the Museum of Sex."

Simultaneously scholarly and immersive, Utopia highlights how these collectives used art, sexuality and ritual to forge alternative models of intimacy and belonging– challenging mainstream norms and leaving a lasting imprint on American culture.

The exhibition coincides with a lineup of invigorating programming across New York City, including Occult Humanities Conference at New York University on October 19, 2025, where Wille will present Cosmic Kinships: Intimacy, Creativity and Cultural Reinvention in American Esoteric Communities. This richly audiovisual talk will share rarely seen images and anecdotes not on view in the exhibition, deepening the exploration of how these groups envisioned new possibilities and kinship. On Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, The Roxy Theater at The Roxy Hotel will present– along with Museum of Sex and record label Sacred Bones– two screenings of THE SOURCE FAMILY documentary. The event will also feature a Q&A and book signing after with Director Jodi Wille, family archivist and author Isis Aquarian, and author Dawn Hurwitz, aka Galaxy Aquarian, both wives of Source Family leader Father Yod.

Media Contact: Carma Connected, [email protected]

SOURCE Museum of Sex