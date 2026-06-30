Museum of the Bible Presents Evening of Music and Scripture on the Main Stage at the Great American State Fair

Free to the public, the program, titled "The Bible and the American Story," will feature Grammy-winning artists, inspirational speakers, and live streamed on Great American Pure Flix

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of the Bible is thrilled to announce that in partnership with Freedom 250 and in the spirit of "Faith, Values and Inspiration Day" at the Great American State Fair, they will take over the main stage on Wednesday, July 1, from 4 to 9 p.m., in partnership with K-LOVE and Great American Pure Flix. The full program, titled "The Bible and the American Story," will be a celebration of the Bible's enduring impact on U.S. history and how it continues to impact lives today.

The full event will be streamed live on the Great American Pure Flix at app.pureflix.com/freedom250.

"From our nation's founding, the Bible has profoundly shaped the ideals, values and vision of the United States. Its influence can be seen in the lives and writings of many of America's Founding Fathers and in the enduring principles that we find in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution," said Dr. Carlos Campo, president and CEO of Museum of the Bible. "As we commemorate America's 250th anniversary on the National Mall, we are honored to celebrate the book that has shaped our history, inspired our culture and transformed countless lives."

The evening will feature performances by Maverick City Music, Matthew West, Jordan Feliz, Blanca and Ryan Ellis. There will also be a very special sunset concert with a surprise Grammy Award-winning and 28-time Dove Award-winning worship artist.

Special speakers will be included in the program, including Dr. Alveda King, Reverend Samuel Rodriquez, Pastor Ben Stuart and Museum of the Bible founders Steve and Jackie Green. Museum of the Bible will also present information on the importance of biblical archaeology and scholarship. The evening will end with a special projection on the Washington Monument.

The full event will be streamed live on Great American Pure Flix at app.pureflix.com/freedom250.

"At Great American Media, we believe some moments deserve to bring people together, and Freedom 250 is one of them," said president and CEO Bill Abbott. "We're honored to partner with the Museum of the Bible and K-LOVE to share an evening that celebrates faith, freedom and the values that continue to unite our nation. We hope families across America are encouraged and inspired by this special event."

ASL interpretation will be available and provided by the Deaf Bible Society.

For instructions on how to get to the main stage, please visit freedom250.org/celebration/the-great-american-state-fair. For more information on "The Bible and the American Story" program, please follow Museum of the Bible on their various social media channels. Links can be found at museumoftheBible.org.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE

Museum of the Bible invites all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible. Located just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the stunning 430,000-square-foot museum showcases rare and fascinating artifacts spanning 4,000 years of history and immersive experiences exploring the Bible. In addition to its educational programs, exhibits and experiences, Museum of the Bible hosts the beautiful 472-seat World Stage Theater. To learn more, visit museumoftheBible.org.

ABOUT K-LOVE

K-LOVE is a nonprofit, multi-platform media company on a mission of inspiring people to move closer to Jesus. Founded in 1982, as Educational Media Foundation, in Santa Rosa, Calif., with a single radio station, K-LOVE, today owns and operates the world's two largest Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1) with more than 1,100 broadcast signals across all 50 states, streaming audio reaching around the world, concerts, and a growing family of media ministries including podcasts, books, films, concerts and events. K-LOVE employs 500+ team members between its offices in Franklin, Tenn. and Rocklin, Calif., and field locations around the country. For more information, visit KLOVE.com

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of U.S.-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Press Contact

Museum of the Bible: Kellie Koch, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix