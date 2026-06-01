Great American Media to Livestream Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit on Great American Pure Flix

Viewers across the country will be able to experience the summit live and revisit sessions on demand with a Pure Flix subscription

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today it will livestream the 2026 Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit (WLS), taking place June 5–7, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. Hosted at the Rivercenter Marriott, the summit brings together women from across the country for a weekend centered on faith, leadership, wellness, personal growth, and purpose.

Faith-driven voices. The 2026 @TPUSA Women's Leadership Summit streams June 5–7 on @PureFlix. #WLS2026 Post this Confirmed speakers for the 2026 Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit include Kayleigh McEnany, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Riley Gaines, Dana Loesch, Allie Beth Stuckey, Alex Clark, Savannah Chrisley, and others appearing June 5–7 in San Antonio, Texas.

Streaming live on Great American Pure Flix, the three-day event will be available nationwide with a Pure Flix subscription. The subscription will allow audiences to experience the summit live and on demand following the conference.

Built around the theme "Curated for H.E.R.," the 2026 summit is designed to encourage women to strengthen their minds, cultivate wellness, live boldly in their purpose, and anchor their lives in faith. Attendees and viewers will hear from speakers who aim to guide, equip, and inspire women to live fully and intentionally while gaining practical tools to lead with conviction in every season of life.

"Great American Media is committed to creating meaningful experiences rooted in faith, purpose, and encouragement," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The Women's Leadership Summit is bringing together women from across the country for conversations that are thoughtful, uplifting, and grounded in conviction. We are honored to partner with Turning Point USA to make this event accessible to audiences nationwide through Great American Pure Flix."

WLS 2026 is designed for women who value courage, conviction, clarity, and faith while seeking a deeper connection to their purpose and calling. The summit's core themes include:

Holistic — encouraging women to pursue wellness, resilience, discernment, and healthy living across mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.

— encouraging women to pursue wellness, resilience, discernment, and healthy living across mental, spiritual, and physical well-being. Empowered — helping women gain clarity in their identity, values, leadership, and calling within their families, careers, and communities.

— helping women gain clarity in their identity, values, leadership, and calling within their families, careers, and communities. Redeemed — inspiring women to live fully in their God-given purpose while growing in faith, identity, and grace.

A few of the expected featured speakers and personalities include Kayleigh McEnany, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Riley Gaines, Dana Loesch, Allie Beth Stuckey, Alex Clark, and Savanah Hernandez.

All livestream sessions will remain available on Great American Pure Flix following the event, giving subscribers continued access to conference programming after the summit concludes.

About Great American Media

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contact:

Debbie Davis

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SOURCE Great American Pure Flix