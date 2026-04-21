President Donald J. Trump Reads 2 Chronicles 7 on Pure Flix during America Reads the Bible

Historic Moment as Sitting President Participates in Weeklong Public Reading of Scripture

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America Reads the Bible marked a historic moment Tuesday evening when President Donald J. Trump read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 as part of the ongoing weeklong public reading of Scripture at the Museum of the Bible.

A powerful moment from the Oval Office as President Trump reads Scripture aloud for America. Watch now at PureFlix.com. Post this President Donald J. Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7 in a prerecorded Oval Office message during America Reads the Bible, broadcast nationwide as part of the weeklong public reading of Scripture streaming on Pure Flix.

The President's reading, prerecorded in the Oval Office and broadcast during the 6 p.m. ET hour, centered on one of the most widely cited passages in American spiritual life: "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

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The selection reflects a passage long associated with prayer, humility, and national reflection. While presidents throughout American history have quoted Scripture, none have read a lengthy, uninterrupted section of Scripture from the Oval Office, occurring without commentary or being integrated into a speech or public address. Not since President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s has a sitting president quoted the popular passage to the nation.

"I am so deeply impacted by the power of the leader of the free world reading the Bible in simplicity," said Bunni Pounds, President and CEO of Christians Engaged and visionary of America Reads the Bible. "This is historic moment of healing for our nation that we will never forget."

President Trump's participation came during a week in which nearly 500 leaders from ministry, public service, entertainment, and civic life are reading the Bible aloud from Genesis to Revelation.

"This was a meaningful and humbling moment," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "To see the President of the United States simply read Scripture, not as a speech, not as commentary, but as the Word itself, underscores what this week is about. America Reads the Bible has resonated far beyond Washington. We estimate that millions of people will have tuned in to the event by week's end. We are honored that Pure Flix has been able to deliver Scripture into homes and churches, allowing people to pause and listen to the Word."

We believe millions will have engaged with this reading by the end of the week. It's a privilege for Pure Flix to open that door, to carry Scripture beyond the Museum and into living rooms, churches, and communities across the country where people can simply pause and listen to the Word.

America Reads the Bible continues daily through Saturday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET at the Museum of the Bible. The readings will move through 1 Samuel and 2 Samuel, the Kings, Chronicles, Psalms, Proverbs, the Prophets, and into the New Testament before concluding in Revelation.

The livestream remains free and accessible nationwide at PureFlix.com, where viewers may join at any time.

One Week. One Nation. One Book.

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ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

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