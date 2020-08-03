Museum of Wisconsin Art Announces "Wisconsin Funnies: Fifty Years of Comics"

"This exhibition introduces some much-needed laughs into 2020," said Associate Curator of Contemporary Art J Tyler Friedman. "But the works also show the serious side of comics as a medium for political protest and a platform for marginalized voices."

The West Bend museum presents a comprehensive overview of comics in Wisconsin including underground comics (a.k.a. "comix") and the lively Madison scene including artwork by 2019 MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Lynda Barry, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Creativity at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The museum's Milwaukee venue, MOWA|DTN, located within Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel highlights politically-themed comics. The exhibited works include graphic novels, alternative newspapers from the 1970s, a comic book commissioned by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and multi-page stories by Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's longtime (1967-1991) editorial cartoonist Bill Sanders.

In connection with the exhibition, a fully illustrated 244-page catalogue aptly titled Wisconsin Funnies: Fifty Years of Comics articulates the national role of Wisconsin comics. The catalogue features essays by historian and culture critic James P. Danky and Madison-based graphic novel author and editor Paul Buhle. The catalogue features more than 150 comic illustrations by thirty-one comic artists including Ernie Bushmiller, Al Capp, Will Eisner, Harvey Kurtzman, Peter Poplaski, Steve Rude, and Bill Sanders. The Wisconsin Funnies exhibition catalogue will be available for purchase at both exhibition locations.

Website: www.wisconsinart.org/comics

The Museum of Wisconsin Art explores the art and culture of Wisconsin through rotating exhibitions and programs. Founded in 1961, MOWA is one of the top museums of regional art in the United States, with over 5,000 works of art by more than 350 artists.

