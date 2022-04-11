Museum of Women to Open This Summer in SOHO at KPG Funds' 480 Broadway

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Funds (KPG) has leased the retail at 480 Broadway to The Museum of Women. When completed, there will be over 25,000 rentable square feet of over 14+ immersive and action focused activities for guests to interact with as they roam the Museum of Women world along with a gift shop and commissary with women owned and operated goods.



"We are excited to have the Museum of Women in our building," says KPG CEO Greg Kraut. "Museum of Women is an innovative experience that is perfect for SOHO, and we are thrilled to be part of that experience."



The Museum will occupy the lower level, first and second floors of the former "Top Shop" space --- the only vertical retail mall in SOHO with escalators going to every floor.



The Museum of Women will open their debut location this summer. The Founder, Abby Trott,has brought on a talented team who have been pioneers in innovative experiences since 2006. Avery Riester, Vice President, and business partner was formerly director of operations at the Museum of Ice Cream.



"We are beyond excited to have Museum of Women's first physical location be at 480 Broadway," said Trott. "We could not think of a more iconic location to be the home for the bold experience we are building to change the way we hear, define, and listen to women."



Josh Berger, managing director at Norman Bobrow & Co., represented the Museum and KPG's Co-Founder and CEO Greg Kraut represented ownership.



KPG FUNDS ("KPG") is a fully integrated real estate investment platform with asset management, leasing, and construction management capabilities.

480 Broadway

