muShanghai Opens: 800 Global Builders Converge in Shanghai for a 28-Day Pop-Up City Experiment

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- muShanghai, a month-long Pop-up City dedicated to high-density co-creation, officially launched today. As the first mainland China edition of The Mu—a global builder community with a footprint stretching from San Francisco to Buenos Aires—the program marks a strategic expansion of its mission to foster cross-border innovation.

The city's debut is headlined by the China premiere of ClawCon. Dedicated to the OpenClaw ecosystem, an open-source personal AI agent project that has amassed over 180,000 GitHub stars—the summit brings together core contributors Vincent Koc, Josh Palmer, and Michael Gabbert alongside a diverse cohort spanning six continents.

Out of a competitive pool of over 2,000 applicants, only 800 builders were selected to participate muShanghai. The group represents a high concentration of technical talent: 46% are actively building in AI or machine learning, while 16% specialize in hardware and robotics. The majority of the cohort consists of founders in their late 20s to early 30s, signaling a powerful convergence of experience and emerging tech leadership.

"China's AI and hardware ecosystem is world-class but largely invisible to global builders," said Sun, Founder of The Mu. "muShanghai exists to close that gap—800 people, 28 days, zero spectators, pure co-creation."

Four Weeks, 90+ Events

AI Week (May 11–15): Featuring the OpenClaw debut and sessions with engineers from ByteDance's Seedance, Moonshot AI's Kimi, Zhipu AI, StepFun, and MiniMax, alongside an AI safety track with international cryptographers.

Featuring the OpenClaw debut and sessions with engineers from ByteDance's Seedance, Moonshot AI's Kimi, Zhipu AI, StepFun, and MiniMax, alongside an AI safety track with international cryptographers. BioTech & Longevity Week (May 18–22): Led by a Yale-trained computational biologist, this week focuses on AI drug discovery and synthetic biology. Highlights include XtalPi's AI pharma insights and a CGM dietary experiment. The week culminates in BioBloom , a hackathon tackling real-world problems from biotech partners.

Led by a Yale-trained computational biologist, this week focuses on AI drug discovery and synthetic biology. Highlights include XtalPi's AI pharma insights and a CGM dietary experiment. The week culminates in , a hackathon tackling real-world problems from biotech partners. Robotics & Supply Chain Week (May 25–29): Featuring robot combat and direct access to hardware networks across the Yangtze River Delta— the global hub for consumer electronics manufacturing.

Featuring robot combat and direct access to hardware networks across the Yangtze River Delta— Culture & Future States Week (June 1–6): A collaborative track with game designers from Tencent and NetEase, a Solarpunk panel on experimental communities, and the "Future Broadcasting" mixed-reality closing experience.

Every Friday, a Creators' Marketplace provides a live floor for participants to demo projects, recruit co-founders, and test products with real users.

About The Mu

The Mu is a global builder community that runs pop-up cities, month-long residencies where people across cultures and industries work, build, and share knowledge in the same room. Past editions ran in Buenos Aires and San Francisco. muShanghai is the first in mainland China.

SOURCE The Mu