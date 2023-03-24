Mushroom Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2022 to 2027, APAC region estimated to account for 40% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market size is estimated to increase by USD 22,200.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.62%. The APAC region is estimated to account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing vegan population and growing mushroom production in countries like China, Japan, and India are the contributing factors to the mushroom market growth in the region. Moreover, Asia is the largest producer of mushrooms, and the per capita mushroom consumption in China is higher than in other countries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mushroom Market 2023-2027

Mushroom market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mushroom market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mushrooms in the market are Banken Champignons B.V., Basciani Foods Inc., BioFungi GmbH, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Drinkwater Mushrooms, Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Group, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., MycoTerraFarm, NABIA, OKECHAMP S.A., Phillips Mushroom Farms, South Mill Champs, and Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Basciani Foods Inc. - The company offers mushrooms such as White, Crimini, and Shiitake Mushrooms.

Bonduelle SA - The company offers mushrooms such as Button mushrooms.

Drinkwater Mushrooms - The company's product offerings include white mushrooms and chestnut mushrooms.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Mushroom Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom), product (button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The fresh mushroom segment is estimated to be a key contributing segment to the growth of the global mushroom market during the forecast period. The R&D efforts and innovation in mushroom cultivation are expected to help the fresh mushroom market grow rapidly during the forecast period. There has been growth in the global consumer base for the fresh mushroom market. This is due to the increasing preference for organic and unprocessed foods.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mushroom market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mushroom market.

Mushroom Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers influencing the market growth –

The medicinal values associated with mushrooms are a significant driver for market growth.

Medicinal mushrooms with functional and nutritional value are used to prevent, alleviate, and heal diseases.

Reishi mushrooms, known to resist cancer, and Chaga mushrooms, known to promote health benefits are some examples of medicinal mushrooms. Medicinal mushrooms are also used in many over-the-counter health supplements.

Hence, the growing awareness of health benefits and their usage as raw material in other products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

The growing demand for functional mushroom products is a major trend in the global mushroom market. The growing concerns about obesity and other health problems have driven consumers to find foods and beverages with a variety of functional benefits.

The growing concerns about obesity and other health problems have driven consumers to find foods and beverages with a variety of functional benefits. Many players in the global mushroom market are catering to the growing demand by introducing products rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Consumers are ready to pay premium prices for such products. Hence, the rising health-conscious consumer base is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges that can hamper the market growth –

Abnormal weather conditions and temperature fluctuations are significant challenges that may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Extreme weather conditions due to global warming affect the quality and growth of mushrooms.

Mushrooms are extremely sensitive to the weather. They can experience extremities like either growing too fast with the worst texture or not growing at all because of the effects of the weather conditions.

What are the key data covered in this Mushroom Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mushroom market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mushroom market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mushroom market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mushroom market vendors

Mushroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,200.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and The Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Banken Champignons B.V., Basciani Foods Inc., BioFungi GmbH, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Drinkwater Mushrooms, Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Group, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., MycoTerraFarm, NABIA, OKECHAMP S.A., Phillips Mushroom Farms, South Mill Champs, and Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

