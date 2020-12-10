Music & Movement Program Designed for Nursing Home Communities & Dementia Patients Provides Much Needed Mental & Physical Health Benefits to Quarantined Residents

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid-19 lockdowns continuing across the country, and safety precautions being wisely implemented, senior living communities are struggling to find ways to engage with the residents and reduce isolation. The mental and physical health of seniors are of great concern.

Seniors Samba Founder & Creative Director, Tamar Frieden created the program to improve the mental and physical health of nursing home residents. Nursing home resident participating in Seniors Samba as a way to combat Covid-19 quarantine isolation.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, as of October, nearly 90,000 of Covid-19 fatalities were linked to long term care facilities, and depression rates are at the highest ever recorded for seniors. Opportunities for independence, socialization and activities have been drastically affected, and senior communities are seeking quality programs to assist in improving the quality of resident's lives.

Research by the Elder Care Alliance has shown, music and movement provide abundant benefits to seniors by increasing cognitive function and memory skills, reducing chances of depression as well as improving overall confidence.

Nearly 20 years ago, Tamar Frieden created Seniors Samba to enhance the quality of life for senior living community residence. The interactive series was originally designed as an on-location class for senior communities across the country, has now evolved into a fully immersive virtual format.

Seniors Samba quarterly subscription service allows senior living communities to have unlimited access to :30 min videos incorporating a wide range of familiar music from various genres and provides instruments for residents to interact with. "The joy it brings to seniors is unmistakable in their expressions as they participate in singing, moving and making music," says Founder & Creative Director, Tamar Frieden. "We created Seniors Samba to improve the health and happiness of seniors and now, during these unprecedented times, our senior communities need this interaction to sustain this extended time of quarantine and reduce additional effects of isolation," she continues to add.

Seniors Samba is available globally for senior living communities, assisted living centers and memory care facilities. More information at: www.seniorssamba.com

