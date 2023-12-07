Music and Culture Icon, Ja Rule, Announces Biggest Tour to Date, 'The Sunrise Tour,' Kicking Off in Spring 2024

Legendary Artist Celebrates 25 Years of Making Entertainment History with a Global Tour Starting in the United Kingdom and Ireland

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary rapper, actor, entertainer and entrepreneur, Ja Rule is set to hit the stage for an international tour to celebrate "25 years of Ja Rule" starting in the Spring of 2024. To commemorate his decades long, influential career in culture, entertainment and music, fans can see Ja Rule live on 'The Sunrise Tour' which will kick off in the U.K. and Ireland. 'The Sunrise Tour' encompasses a momentous milestone, celebrating 25 years since the release of Ja Rule's groundbreaking debut album, "Venni Vetti Vecci."

"I'm so hyped to reconnect with my fans across the globe and do what I love most, perform live," said Ja Rule. "When I released my debut album 25 years ago, I knew it was only just the beginning and that I was put on this planet to make music and entertain. The title of my first album 'Venni Vetti Vecci' means 'I came, I saw, I conquered' which I have been doing ever since. Get ready Ireland and the U.K.! We have some dope surprises in store! We're hitting the globe with more dates soon, too!"

The "Put It on Me" Singer has remained hot on the charts decade-after-decade with numerous hits that made the top 20 in the Billboard Hot 100 Chart including various number one hits such as "Always On Time," "Ain't It Funny," "Mesmerize," and "Wonderful." And yet, Ja's name on the Billboard charts doesn't stop there, as two of his albums, "Rule 3:36," and "Pain is Love" topped the Billboard 200 album chart, selling over 15 million units worldwide combined. The highly acclaimed artist has been nominated for two American Music Awards and four Grammys. Over the course of his 25 years in music, Ja Rule has attained triple platinum status from The Recording Industry Association of America and has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Ja Rule will be joined by top-hit "Knocks You Down" American singer and songwriter, Keri Hilson, Billboard's Top 100 "You" artist, Lloyd and "Tripple Threat" performer, actress and dancer, MYA as special performing guests on this historic tour.

Confirmed Upcoming Tour Dates and Venues:

Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 |CARDIFF, U.K. |Utilita Arena Cardiff

|CARDIFF, U.K. |Utilita Arena Cardiff Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024 |LONDON, U.K. | OVO Arena Wembley

|LONDON, U.K. | OVO Arena Wembley Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024 |BIRMINGHAM, U.K. |Utilita Arena

|BIRMINGHAM, U.K. |Utilita Arena Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 |NOTTINGHAM, U.K. | Motorpoint Arena

|NOTTINGHAM, U.K. | Motorpoint Arena Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 |LEEDS, U.K. | First Direct Arena

|LEEDS, U.K. | First Direct Arena Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024 | LIVERPOOL, U.K. | M&S Bank Arena

| | M&S Bank Arena Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024 | NEWCASTLE, U.K. |UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

| |UPON TYNE Utilita Arena Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024 |DUBLIN, Ireland | 3Arena

|DUBLIN, | 3Arena Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024 | BELFAST , Ireland | SSE Arena Belfast

| , | SSE Arena Belfast Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024 |GLASGOW, Scotland | OVO Hydro

The sun rises again for unstoppable, multi-talented Ja Rule, coming off highly successful years for the artist, who immersed himself in launching his own wine label, Rose Vine Cellars, this year in collaboration with Ross Reedy. The release of Red Rose Cabernet Sauvignon is taking the wine market by storm with its 15.4% alcohol content. In his entrepreneurial mindset, Ja Rule developed his live streaming entertainment marketplace, ICONN Media in 2020 which is home to the VIBES concerts, where fans can enjoy electrifying performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to their favorite artists, musicians and comedians. He pursues investment ventures, including being a part owner of the Texas Ranchers, along with owning a piece of Major League Pickleball and The National Thoroughbred League.

While known for his success in the music industry, Ja Rule is also an awarded philanthropist, donating proceeds of The Painted House's "Black is Beautiful" Campaign to select HBCU partners, including Spellman, Morgan State and Morehouse, as well as being awarded the Audacious Award for helping to build a school in Ghana from Pencils of Promise, founded by Adam Braun. He was also honored by the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester for his work helping to keep young boys out of prison.

Limited pre-sale tickets will be available for 'The Sunrise Tour' at 9 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, Dec. 6. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. GMT. Pre-sale and general tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. More global dates to be announced in the future.

Follow Ja Rule at @jarule on Instagram and X to stay updated on additional show dates and tour information.

