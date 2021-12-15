Music and Video Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% by 2025| Rising Internet and Smartphone Penetration to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Music and Video Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our music and video market report covers the following areas:

Music and Video Market 2021-2025: Driver & Challenge

The rising Internet and smartphone penetration, the rising popularity of online video streaming services, the launch of new content on online streaming apps will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the video piracy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Music and Video Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Video



Music

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Music and Video Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

30% of the growth will originate from North America for the music and video market. The US is the key market for music and video in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for OTT services for video streaming will facilitate the music and video market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The music and video market share growth by the video segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the music and video market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Music and Video Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist music and video market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music and video market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music and video market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music and video market vendors

Music and Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 154.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

