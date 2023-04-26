Music at St. Mary presents the Columbus International Children's Choir under the direction of Tatiana Kats

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 21, at 4:00 p.m., the award-winning, and internationally recognized Columbus International Children's Choir will delight audiences with a family-friendly spring concert, featuring many different ensembles comprised of 4 to 18 year old children, singing exquisitely in many languages, and including beloved masterworks, folk songs, and musicals. The Concert will be held at Saint Mary Church 684 S 3rd St. General Admission is $20, CICC Members $15, Early Bird $15, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

"I'm a big fan of CICC. Tatiana Kats and her colleagues provide superb musicianship and a love of kids." - Christopher Purdy

The Columbus International Children's Choir has garnered top prizes at numerous national and international competitions, including a Gold Medal in the 10th World Choir Games 2018 (Tshwane, South Africa) and 3rd place in the Youth Choirs Division of The American Prize in 2012. CICC has performed in the White House for President Obama and the First Lady, at Carnegie Hall, St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on the Great Wall of China, Ireland, Canada, and locally at the Ohio Theatre, in collaboration with BalletMet, the Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, among many other venues and artists. The choir also hosts and sponsors the Central Ohio Singing Competition, which offers the stage for the best Ohio youth talents.

Tatiana Kats is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Columbus International Children's Choir and the Columbus Music and Art Academy. Founded in 1998, CICC is an inclusive program that empowers children of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels through the gift of high-quality music education. The group is demographically diverse, with many students from families of different origins, including Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and Ukraine, among many others. The repertoire includes classical and contemporary music from different periods in various languages as well as folk songs and musicals.

Tatiana's thirst for knowledge and excellence lead her to earn a double master's degree, one in choral conducting and the other in piano pedagogy, from The Ohio State University. She also serves as R&R Committee Chair for the Ohio Choral Directors Association and runs a flourishing piano studio in Dublin, Ohio. Her many awards and accolades include 3rd place in The American Prize in Choral Conducting, the Steinway Top Teacher Award in 2023, the Columbus Symphony's Music Educator Award, and recognition as a "Founding Teacher ... instrumental in establishing a national standard for developing musicians in the United States of America" by the National Music Certificate Program.

"The Columbus International Children's Choir is a comprehensive organization that provides first-rate choral education for participants from elementary age through high school youth. They develop musical skills through a wide variety of music, build community, and have wonderful travel experiences that help them grow as musicians and humans. They sing with commitment and joy!" - Dr. Hilary Apfelstadt

Artistic Director Mark Voris founded the Music at St. Mary Concert Series to support the artistry of local top-ranked musicians in the beautifully renovated sanctuary of Saint Mary Catholic Church in German Village.

Contact:

Music at St. Mary Concert Series

Mark Voris

(614) 352-7177

[email protected]

www.musicatstmary.com

Tickets: Columbus International Children's Choir

SOURCE Music at St. Mary