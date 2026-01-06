Music Buzzz Podcast Kicks Off Season 6 with Legendary Guitarist and All-Star Guest Lineup for 2026

Continuing to Feature Stories You've (Likely) Never Heard Before from Those Who Were There

Season 6 episodes of Music Buzzz Podcast to feature musicians and executives who have played and/or worked with the likes of Living Colour, Thin Lizzy, Elton John, Deep Purple, Mountain, Sword, Jethro Tull, Creedence Clearwater Revival, AC/DC, David Lee Roth & more

Music Buzzz Podcast is hosted by industry veterans including drummer Dane Clark, album cover artist and musician Hugh Syme and live entertainment executive Andy Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Buzzz Podcast launched in 2021 and has featured over 130 episodes of candid discussions with those who are and have been a fly on the wall in the music business including industry veterans representing the segments of Musician, Design and Live. Music Buzzz Podcast is hosted by Dane Clark (drummer in the John Mellencamp band since 1996), Hugh Syme (world-renowned graphic artist who has created albums covers for Rush, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Megadeth, Def Leppard, Kiss, Whitesnake and more) and Andy Wilson (an entertainment executive and President of ELEVATE Entertainment & Event Support Services). The Season 6 launch of Music Buzzz Podcast, episode 135 , rolled out on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 and features American rock guitarist Vernon Reid best known for his contributions as a member of Living Colour.

Music Buzzz Podcast Season 6

"Music Buzzz is a labor of love for the three of us. We started during the pandemic and as a result we've created a strong bond of friendship amongst each other and a connection with our guests who truly, in most cases, are also our peers, said Wilson. "Our goal is to enjoy the conversation and we continue to achieve that. If others enjoy it, then great."

Season 5, in 2025, wrapped up recently and featured the likes of Howard Jones, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, Lou Gramm, Earl Slick, Ian Anderson, Buzz Osborne, Eddie Trunk and more. The podcast will continue throughout '26 with another long list of amazing guests.

"This podcast continues to be a great way for me to reconnect with old clients and friends while also having a front row seat to meet and chat with some of my musical heroes. It has been a real treat and I am thrilled to be a part of it," said Syme.

Season 6 episodes will include another wide range of artists and music executives sharing their stories including the aforementioned Vernon Reid as well as former Gentle Giant frontman and record label exec Derek Shulman, Sword singer Rick Hughes, bassist extraordinaire Matt Bissonette (Elton John, David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr), renowned rock photographer Paul Natkin, Fishbone singer Angelo Moore, guitar virtuoso Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Kansas, Dixie Dregs), Creedence Clearwater Revival bassist Stu Cook, influential Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham, legendary Mountain drummer Corky Laing and guitarist Martin Barre of Jethro Tull fame. Additional 2026 guests will continue to be announced.

"Our first five seasons have been so much fun. We have welcomed some truly amazing conversations and continue to get positive feedback from our listeners and our guests," said Clark. "I learn something new every episode."

Season 1-5 episodes of Music Buzzz Podcast feature a vast array of stories from musicians, industry executives and members and alumni of groups such as The E Street Band, Matchbox Twenty, Grateful Dead, Peter Frampton, Kansas, Whitesnake, The Who, Skid Row, Mott The Hoople, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Huey Lewis and the News, Ozzy Osbourne, The Yardbirds, 38 Special, Genesis, The Tubes, Chicago, Queensrÿche, Gin Blossoms, Firefall, Air Supply, Vertical Horizon, Howard Jones, Little Feat, Humble Pie, Candlebox, John Waite, Guided By Voices, Rival Sons, The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Jethro Tull, The Smithereens, Dream Theater, Argent, Everclear, Beck, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Collective Soul, The Lovin' Spoonful, Foghat, Journey, Prince and the Revolution, Nathan East, Buffalo Springfield, Foreigner, Booker T & The MG's, Living Colour, Big Star, Loverboy, Roxy Music, Buckcherry, Bad Company, Mr. Big, The Oak Ridge Boys, NRBQ, Yacht Rock Revue, Styx, Quiet Riot, Grand Funk Railroad, Guns N' Roses, Toto, Our Lady Peace, Kiss, Tesla, Van Dyke Parks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Byrds and more.

The podcast is released on a bi-weekly basis and can be heard on various platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, iHeart, at www.musicbuzzzpodcast.com and is also a part of the Pantheon Network - Podcasts for Music Lovers. Each episode has continually charted upon release across the world including in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Holland, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and more. A library of all Season 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 episodes is available now.

SOURCE ELEVATE Entertainment & Event Support Services