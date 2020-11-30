Music Can Be A Catalyst for Change Says Songwriter Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer Anjalts is gathering other trailblazing artists and brilliant students to advocate and spread knowledge about how to save our Rainforests.

Her recent song "Air to Fire" released in November begins this conversation. What started as a poem became a song. "Anjalts' lyrics personify the travesty of burning trees in the Amazon rainforest and wildfires in California," says Acen Sinclair of IXOmusic.

"When the Trees

Are Burning

When we cannot Breathe

How much mourning?

How much more Greed?"

(excerpt from 'Air to Fire' song by Anjalts)

The song describes wildfires and the dismal future that befalls the younger generation of today who are trying to understand why this is happening.

Here's why.

Reason #1: Climate change

In California the effects are clear. This year was the highest recorded wildfire season in California's history with more than 9,279 fires burning more than 4,359,517 acres of land[1]. "Cutting acres of trees directly influence climate change and according to Anjalts "instead of just cutting down trees, we should replant what is being destroyed to maintain this balance".

Reason #2: Deforestation

Approximately 80,000 fires ravaged the Amazon rainforest intentionally started to clear the forest for agriculture, livestock, logging, and mining[2]. As the world's largest rainforest in South America that expands over 8 countries, it functions like a giant air conditioner that helps cool our planet by pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Destroying the Amazon rainforest and other tropical forests in Africa and Asia, essentially turns off the A/C leading to rapid global warming and climate change. The Amazon rainforest is also home to many indigenous people, animals and plant species.

Anjalts inspiration of her song stems from her childhood spent in Guyana, South America where she heard stories of her uncles' explorations in the Amazon, they called 'The Interior'. She gained a deep respect for the rainforest and its' inhabitants seeing them fight to save their homes from the fires and last year posted her original poem on Instagram that started it all. "Music is a universal language and I hope my music can reach out and inspire our environmental heroes to protect our Rainforests".

Anjalts message from "Air to Fire":

"Kindness in need

Our planet maybe

No Longer

She cannot breathe"

