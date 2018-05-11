Music Canada advances world-renowned Music Cities research with new report examining music offices, boards, and night mayors

Drawing from in-depth interviews with practitioners in 17 cities across the world, the report provides a detailed analysis of some of the most common structures utilized by municipalities to develop and implement their music strategies and policies. Some of these existed prior to 2015, while others are more recent phenomena.

"Since the release of The Mastering of a Music City, additional questions have been raised by those seeking to develop their own Music City about the advantages and limitations of different models," says Amy Terrill, Executive Vice President of Music Canada. "With this new report, cities can find answers to their most pressing questions, gain insights from experts in the field, and learn from the experiences of other cities."

Keys to a Music City examines the various ways that music officers, music advisory boards, arms-length music organizations, and Night Mayors are used in different jurisdictions, and offers a guide on how both city officials and community members can play an important role in building their Music City.

Most importantly, this report identifies critical conditions for success and 10 key lessons learned by experts who have sought to leverage the many social and economic benefits of a vibrant, actively promoted music economy.

Supporting quotes:

"Music Canada has done it again - Keys to a Music City: Examining the Merits of Music Offices, Boards, and Night Mayors is a deeply researched and essential resource for public officials, industry leaders, academics, non-profit activists, musicians and all other stakeholders eager to identify and adapt effective models to their own communities."

- Michael Bracy, Cofounder, Music Policy Forum

"A music city is more than a tagline. It is a process. Music is the heartbeat of sociability when people gather with family, friends and acquaintances. And a city with a plan for music is a city with a plan for its people. Music Canada's report Keys to a Music City, along with their previous report The Mastering of a Music City provide the most comprehensive and strategically organized resources on how to become a music city."

- Jim Peters, President, Responsible Hospitality Institute

About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.

