Music China 2021: a must-attend exposition to stimulate your business in the global music industry

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX, and Messe Frankfurt, returns to Shanghai New International Exposition Center on October 13-16, 2021, providing the industry with a comprehensive platform for trade, education, art and cultural events in the global context.

Music China, one of the world's top brands of expo for musical instruments, is widely accepted as a must-attend show in the global music industry. Practitioners gathered each year looking for new business opportunities, and music lovers come to enjoy this grand music show. Last year, despite the huge impact thrown by the pandemic, Music China hosted more than 1,106 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, drawing 81,761 attendees and 1.62 million viewers online who were eager to grasp the latest trends of the restructured industry in the post-pandemic era.

Embracing its 20th edition, Music China 2021 will continue to enhance its role in the global music industry, promoting instrument manufacturing, international trade, music education, and cultural development. This year, it is expected to cover an exhibiting area of 115,000 sqm, with 11 exhibition halls displaying different categories of musical instruments and products. Global brands confirming to attend the show include AXL, Casio, C.Bechstein, Dunhuang, Fender, Fengling, GEWA, Gibson, Hailun, Hsinghai, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, LAVA, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Samick, Steinway, Tama, and Yamaha.

In addition to the exhibition, a variety of music events will be held, including the new product launch, industrial forums and seminars, educational programs, music competition and live shows. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Music China has also planned exclusive activities, such as the China-chic Brand Show to address those Chinese brands who have been with Music China for 20 years, the Reviewing Exhibition to look back its development history, and a reception concert to express gratitude to its exhibitors and partners. Not only a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and seek business opportunities, Music China is also window for audiences to grasp insight of the industry.

As the global industry has been restructured under the pandemic, brands are looking at efficient ways to maintain business growth. In this context, Music China will continue to spare no efforts to provide support for all exhibitors to break the deadlock, contributing to the revitalization and prosperity of the global music industry.

For more information about Music China, please visit our website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We look forward to seeing you this autumn.

Contact:

Miss Sylvia Xue

+86-21-6295-3159

[email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.