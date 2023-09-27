Music China 2023 New Regression

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China will return on October 11th -14th, 2023, at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).

Based on the keywords - professional, international, widespread, public benefit - the show this year will follow the latest industry trends, integrating the global market positioning, to establish a comprehensive music exchange platform for musical instruments ventures and music lovers all over the world.

A special Hosted Buyer Programme is to be launched for buyers' convenience. Music China will build up the bridge for you to meet over 1,500 top-tier musical instruments suppliers from over 22 countries and regions through networking sessions and scheduled one-to-one meetings.  Lots of on-site special privileges will also be provided, such as quick VIP entrance for free, welcome gift, Music China catalogue for free, VIP lounge, customized tour guide and the chance to win a 2-Night hotel stay near the venue. Especially, in the match-making session, you can get exhibitors list and customized tour itinerary in advance.

Music China 2023 provides a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, with 10 indoor pavilions and outdoor exhibition areas. Industry leaders worldwide slated to exhibit include AXL, C. Bechstein, Fender, Fine Legend, Gewa, Gibson, Hailun, HsingHai, Jinbao, Jinyin, Kawai, KHS, Martin, Medeli, Parsons, the Ocean of Music, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Ringway, Ronisch, Samick, Dunhuang, Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha and so on. It is also expected that more than 100 forum lectures and 400 indoor and outdoor performances will be held.

Attendee registration and hosted buyer application for Music China 2023 is open now. Looking forward to seeing you on site.

For more information and attendee registration:
https://www.musicchina-expo.com/#/home?lan=en&source=PRNEWSWIRE

For hosted buyer application:
http://i7q.cn/6nWaoT

About Music China:
Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

